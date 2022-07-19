Technology News
loading

IBM Warns of $3.5 Billion Forex Hit as Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates

IBM said that second-quarter revenue was hurt by $900 million (roughly Rs. XXX crore) due to a stronger US dollar.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2022 11:59 IST
IBM Warns of $3.5 Billion Forex Hit as Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates

Photo Credit: Reuters

IBM expects a foreign exchange hit to revenue of about 6 percent this year

Highlights
  • Strong demand at its consulting and infrastructure businesses helped IBM
  • IBM sees revenue growth continuing
  • Cloud revenue rose 18 percent to $5.9 billion (roughly Rs. 47,200 crore)

IT hardware and services company IBM beat quarterly revenue expectations on Monday but warned that the hit from foreign exchange for the year could be about $3.5 billion (roughly Rs. 28,000 crore) due to a strong dollar. A hawkish Federal Reserve and heightened geopolitical tensions have driven gains in the dollar against a basket of currencies over the last year, prompting companies with sizeable international operations, including Microsoft and Salesforce, to temper expectations.

IBM now expects a foreign exchange hit to revenue of about 6 percent this year, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters. It had previously forecast a 3 percent to 4 percent hit.

Second-quarter revenue was hurt by $900 million (roughly Rs. 7,200 crore) due to a stronger US dollar, Kavanaugh said.

Typically, a stronger dollar eats into the profits of companies that have sprawling international operations and convert foreign currencies into dollars.

However, strong demand at its consulting and infrastructure businesses helped IBM post second-quarter revenue of $15.54 billion (roughly Rs. 1,24,200 crore), beating analysts' average estimate of $15.18 billion (roughly Rs. 1,21,400 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

IBM sees revenue growth continuing, including in regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific, despite geopolitical turmoil and inflationary pressures, Kavanaugh said, echoing words of peer Accenture, which had last month said it does not foresee a pull back in client spending.

The 110-years-old company, whose revenue growth had hit near-stagnation for years, spun-off its large and laggard IT-managed infrastructure business last year and placed its hopes on high-growth software and consulting businesses with a focus on the so-called "hybrid cloud". Cloud revenue rose 18 percent to $5.9 billion (roughly Rs. 47,200 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IBM
Oppo Reno 8Z Alleged NCC Listing Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
Vivo V25 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Expected to Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

IBM Warns of $3.5 Billion Forex Hit as Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V25 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
  3. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. iQoo 10, 10 Pro Set to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  6. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  7. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  9. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on August 3: Report
  10. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Powerpuff Girls Reboot in the Works With Creator Craig McCracken
  2. Bitcoin Targets $23,000 Next While Ether, Altcoins Take Large Strides Forward
  3. Apple Faces Class Action Lawsuit Accusing Firm of Antitrust Violations Over Apple Pay
  4. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 With Plastic Body, Dual Rear Camera Leaked on eBay: Report
  5. Vivo V25 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Expected to Launch in India Soon
  6. IBM Warns of $3.5 Billion Forex Hit as Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates
  7. Oppo Reno 8Z Alleged NCC Listing Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
  8. iQoo 10, 10 Pro Complete Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All the Details
  9. Premint Hack: Over 300 NFTs Stolen, Resold for $400,000 Marking One of 2022’s Biggest Breach
  10. Celsius Defends Bitcoin Mining Plans, Hopes to Repair Relationship With Customers as Bankruptcy Kicks Off
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.