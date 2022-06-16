Technology News
loading

Government to Introduce AI-Enabled Portal Bhavishya for Pensioners: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Government’s AI-supported portal will ensure end-to-end digitisation of the pension processing and payment.

By PTI | Updated: 16 June 2022 10:39 IST
Government to Introduce AI-Enabled Portal Bhavishya for Pensioners: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tara Winstead

The AI-supported portal will send automatic alerts to pensioners

Highlights
  • Minister said the portal will enable constant contact with pensioners
  • Minister asked officials to conduct pre-retirement workshops regularly
  • He added that pension reforms are not only governance reforms

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare will launch an artificial intelligence-enabled common portal soon for the benefit of pensioners, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. Interacting with beneficiaries of 'Bhavishya', a portal for pension payment and tracking, here, he said that in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of ensuring ‘ease of living' for all, the AI-supported portal will send automatic alerts to pensioners.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the proposed portal will not only enable constant contact with pensioners and their associations across the country but will also regularly receive their inputs, suggestions as well as grievances for prompt response.

Most of the superannuated senior citizens, including retired paramilitary personnel, and those about to get superannuated lauded the prompt pension processing through the 'Bhavishya' platform and thanked the minister for such seamless service, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Some of the hiccups from the banking side were brought to the notice of the minister, which he said would be taken care of automatically in the AI-enabled portal with fixed responsibility.

Singh said 'Bhavishya' has ensured end-to-end digitisation of the pension processing and payment in tune with the Modi government's objective of transparency, digitisation and service delivery.

He also advised the officials to conduct pre-retirement workshops at regular intervals to counsel them and learn from their experiences.

The minister reiterated that pension reforms are not only governance reforms but also have huge positive social implications.

Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare Secretary V Srinivas said Pension Payment Order (PPO) in digilocker eliminates delays in forwarding it to new pensioners as well as the necessity of handing over a physical copy.

Considering that a very large number of retirees are from central armed police forces (CAPFs) who serve in far-flung areas of the country, such a software acts as a boon both in terms of ease of processing as well as speed and accuracy.

Every stakeholder has a deadline to complete their part of the pension processing and alerts keep going on the pensioners' mobile, the statement said, highlighting electronic processing of pension cases.

As was in the past, this obviates the necessity of the retiree to keep chasing his file from seat-to-seat months before his retirement, it said.

Since the software is fed with the latest pension rules, the calculation of pension is accurate and as per rule and not based on the interpretation of the staff concerned, the statement added.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: India, Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Tesla Reports Highest Automated Tech Vehicle Crashes in the US, Reveals NHTRA Report

Related Stories

Government to Introduce AI-Enabled Portal Bhavishya for Pensioners: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  5. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X Debut in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC Said to Be in the Works
  7. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Circular, Square Displays Launched in India
  8. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  9. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  10. OnePlus Flagship Key Specifications, Price Range Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Government to Introduce AI-Enabled Portal Bhavishya for Pensioners: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
  2. Tesla Reports Highest Automated Tech Vehicle Crashes in the US, Reveals NHTRA Report
  3. Ubisoft Teases September Event, to Announce the 'Future of Assassin’s Creed'
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Variant With Snapdragon 720G SoC May Launch Soon, Model Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG
  5. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Teased, Key Specifications Include Up to 60-Hour Battery Life
  6. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in European Market: Price, Availability
  7. Possibility of Finding Living Organisms on Venus Slim, New Analysis Suggests
  8. Jio-Bp Partners With Zomato to Power Its EV Fleet
  9. FIFA 22 Is Coming to EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on June 23
  10. Fire-Boltt Ring Pro Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Pin Lock System Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.