Technology News
loading

Government Warns Ed-Tech Companies Against Unfair Trade Practices

Ed-tech advertisements in India were recently found to be the largest violator of its advertising code.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 July 2022 19:15 IST
Government Warns Ed-Tech Companies Against Unfair Trade Practices

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Byju's

Ed-tech platforms are getting under scrutiny in India

Highlights
  • Consumer Affairs Secretary held a meeting with ed-tech players
  • Byju's, WhiteHat Jr, and Unacademy were amongst the attendees
  • Government last year issued an advisory against ed-tech companies

The government has warned ed-tech companies against unfair trade practices in India. In a meeting with industry body India Edtech Consortium (IEC), Consumer Affairs Secretary said that stringent guidelines would need to be worked out for ensuring transparency if self regulation does not curb the unfair trade practices in the sector. The meeting was attended by IEC member companies including Byju's, upGrad, Unacademy, Vedantu, and WhiteHat Jr, among others. Ed-tech platforms gained massive attention during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as schools and colleges were shut down due to lockdowns. But the growing adoption later pointed out the gaps that need to be filled.

On Friday, Consumer Affairs Department Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh discussed issues related to unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements impacting the ed-tech sector. Singh said that "certain advertisements and practices do not seem to conform to prevalent guidelines and existing regulations."

In addition to pointing out the issues with advertisements and trade practices, Singh discussed ways to better manage consumer interests across India's ed-tech ecosystem.

The meeting also raised concerns of increasing fake reviews. Further, the secretary advised IEC to form a joint working group with relevant stakeholders to create standard operating procedures to "continue with positive efforts to serve the ecosystem."

Held in New Delhi, the meeting was attended by representatives of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), along with IEC member companies including Byju's, upGrad, Unacademy, Vedantu, Great Learning, WhiteHat Jr, and Sunstone.

Earlier this week, a report released by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) highlighted that the advertisements coming from the education sector — primarily related to ed-tech companies — emerged as the largest violator of the advertising code for the period between April 2021–March 2022.

The education ministry in December also issued an advisory to caution people against ed-tech companies in the country. The ministry had urged consumers to avoid auto-payments for ed-tech platform subscriptions and advised them to read the terms and conditions before acknowledging any acceptance of learning software or device.

That advisory came after some reports suggested a lucrative behaviour of major ed-tech companies including Byju's in which parents and students were allegedly shown to be targeted to pay for online content that they couldn't even afford.

As a result of the initial outage, the IAMAI in January formed the IEC as a unified group of leading ed-tech companies to "safeguard consumer interest" and self-regulate by using a common 'Code of Conduct' as well as establishing a two-tier grievance redressal mechanism.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: edtech, India Edtech Consortium, Internet and Mobile Association of India, Byjus, WhiteHat Jr, upGrad, Unacadamy, Vendantu, Great Learning
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart

Related Stories

Government Warns Ed-Tech Companies Against Unfair Trade Practices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G First Impressions: Minor Improvements
  3. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts in India
  5. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  6. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
  10. Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship Tipped to Debut in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Warns Ed-Tech Companies Against Unfair Trade Practices
  2. Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart
  3. Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
  4. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon
  5. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Set for July 4: Specifications Detailed
  6. Tecno Spark 8P India Launch Teased, 50-megapixel Triple Rear Camera Confirmed
  7. OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List
  8. Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Books App Not Working for Some Users After iOS 15.5 Update, Fix Coming Soon: Report
  10. China Cracks Down on Over 42,000 Counterfeit Investment Apps to Combat Telecom Network Crime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.