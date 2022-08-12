Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files

Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files

This also works when collaborating on Microsoft Office files

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 12 August 2022 14:42 IST
Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files

Workspace apps will offer improved notifications when editing incompatible files

Highlights
  • Apps now offer improved notifications when working on an Office file
  • Works for both single and collaborated files as well
  • Notifications now have a handy option to directly restore a document

Microsoft's Office files have not always been the most compatible file types when used with Google's Workspace tools such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Thankfully, Google will now warn users about known compatibility issues as soon as they start working on them, letting them take a call if they would like to proceed with editing the document, knowing the risks involved. The feature is currently seeing a gradual roll out and may take up to 15 days to reach users.

To make it clear, the incompatibility indicator has existed in the past. But Google has now added improvements to the notifications that users will see as they continue to edit a document, spreadsheet or slide deck.

In Docs this will now be indicated by a blue box located beside the file name with the extension mentioned in the indicator itself like “.DOC” or “.DOCX” along with a triangular warning symbol stating that there is a compatibility error. The file will be displayed below, but clicking the blue box will show what's wrong with the file in terms of compatibility with a button to remedy the problem, or a link with further details.

Users who ignore the warning and continue to work on the file, still have a choice to roll back changes by going into ‘Version History' and restoring the file to an older copy. But now thanks to improved notifications, this can be performed by simply tapping on the same blue box instead as a Restore button will be available out here as well.

The warning messages don't just work on Docs, but on other Workspace apps like Sheets and Slides as well. The changes are server-side and rolling out to all types of accounts, which includes legacy G Suite basic and business customers, along with users with a personal account.

To recall, Google recently made some big changes to its Workspace apps by optimising them to work better on bigger screens like tablets. Users can now drag text or images from apps like Chrome or Sheets, and drop it into an existing open document. Users can also open Drive windows side by side and even use regular keyboard shortcuts to cut, copy and paste files in Workspace apps.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Workspace, Microsoft, Software
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak

Related Stories

Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  3. Elon Musk Teases Potential Social Media Site as Competitor for Twitter
  4. China Terms $52 Billion US CHIPS And Science Act Threat to Trade: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  6. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  7. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  9. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files
  2. Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Google Ordered by Australian Court to Pay $42.7 Million Fine for Misleading Users on Data Collection
  4. OpenSea Amends Policies to Safeguard Users, Takes Steps to Tacke NFT Theft Situations Better
  5. The Flash: Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Considering Three Release Scenarios
  6. Arctic Is Warming Nearly Four Times Faster Than the Rest of the World – New Research
  7. Over 7 Percent Indians Owned Digital Currency in Form of Cryptocurrency in 2021: UNCTAD
  8. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank With 140W Charging Launched: All Details
  9. Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ulefone Armor 15 With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.