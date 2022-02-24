Technology News
loading

Google Allows San Francisco Bay Area Employees to Work From Office, Eases COVID-19 Norms

Google also said it is lifting its temporary weekly COVID-19 testing policy for those accessing its offices in the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 February 2022 11:00 IST
Google Allows San Francisco Bay Area Employees to Work From Office, Eases COVID-19 Norms

Those who enter Google's work sites are required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation

Highlights
  • Google said working from office remains voluntary
  • About 30 percent of its employees in the Bay Area worked onsite last week
  • Google is giving employees in the Bay Area the option to return

Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday it is giving employees in the Bay Area the option to return to office where possible, as COVID-19 cases ease in the United States.

"We're giving employees who welcome the chance to come into the office the option to do that wherever we safely can, while allowing those who aren't ready to keep working from home," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

Those who enter Google's work sites will be required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation, the company said, adding that wearing masks will be required in its Santa Clara County offices.

Google also said it is lifting its temporary weekly COVID-19 testing policy for those accessing its offices in the United States that was implemented in January.

The company will also be restoring and increasing the availability of amenities at its offices such as fitness centres, massage services, and cafes.

Google said working from office remains voluntary and about 30 percent of its employees in the Bay Area worked onsite last week.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, COVID 19
Bitcoin, Ether Join Majority Cryptocurrencies in Registering Losses; Tether, USD Coin See Gains

Related Stories

Google Allows San Francisco Bay Area Employees to Work From Office, Eases COVID-19 Norms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  3. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  4. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  5. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  8. Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Mobile Achieves Highest Revenue in Lifetime Microtransactions, Crosses $1.5-Billion Mark
  2. Ford CEO Jim Farley Says No Plan to Spin Off EV Business, but Change Coming
  3. Google Allows San Francisco Bay Area Employees to Work From Office, Eases COVID-19 Norms
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Join Majority Cryptocurrencies in Registering Losses; Tether, USD Coin See Gains
  5. Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter Mistakenly Pulled Accounts Monitoring Russian Troops Amid Ukraine Crisis
  7. Ukraine Government and Banking Websites Hit by More Cyberattacks, Destructive Malware
  8. Facebook-Parent Meta Lays Out Moves Being Made to Build the Metaverse
  9. Intel 12th Gen CPUs for Slim and Light Laptops Announced
  10. Infinix Zero 5G Android 12 Update to Roll Out in August, Brand Executive Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.