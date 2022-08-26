Technology News
loading

Google to Clearly Label Names of US Abortion Centres in Search, Map: Details

Google will let users broaden their search to get results of other important listings.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 26 August 2022 14:10 IST
Google to Clearly Label Names of US Abortion Centres in Search, Map: Details

Over 650 workers at Google owner Alphabet demanded it offer abortion benefits to contractors

Highlights
  • The letter from Google is in response to another letter dated June 17
  • Workers at Google owner Alphabet demanded it to offer abortion benefits
  • Searching “abortion clinics near me” will show verified facilities

Google will now clearly label the names of the medical facilities in the United States that would provide abortions in its Search as well as in Google Maps. The top executives of the American tech giant informed the US lawmakers that the company is taking this step to avoid confusing the abortion centres with the anti-abortion centres. Earlier this month, over 650 workers at Google owner Alphabet demanded it offer abortion benefits to contractors, suspend donations to anti-abortion politicians, and better protection to users from abortion-related disinformation and police requests.

Searching the phrase “abortion clinics near me” will now show facilities that are verified to provide abortions, Mark Isakowitz, Vice President for Government Affairs and Public Policy for US and Canada at Google, explained in a letter to Senator Mark Warner and Representative Elissa Slotkin.

Isakowitz also added that Google will let users broaden their search to get results of other important listings including organisations that do not provide abortions.

The latest letter from Google is in response to a later dated June 17 from Warner and Slotkin where they urged Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to take steps to prevent misleading Google search results regarding abortion information.

As mentioned earlier, over 650 workers at Alphabet demanded that the company offer abortion benefits to contractors, along with suspending donations to anti-abortion politicians. The workers also requested Google to provide better protection to its users from abortion-related disinformation as well as police requests.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps, Google Search, Abortion
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
LastPass Faces Data Breach; Company Says No Passwords Taken: Details

Related Stories

Google to Clearly Label Names of US Abortion Centres in Search, Map: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  5. Redmi Note 11SE With Helio G95 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  10. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Convertible Laptop Launched in India Alongside New Desktop, Monitor, Webcam: Details
  2. The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  3. DJI Avata FPV Drone With 4K Ultra-Wide Support, Propeller Guards Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App ‘Okto’ Aimed at Widespread Expansion of Web3 in India
  5. Twitter Ordered to Give Information to Elon Musk Regarding Spam and Bot Accounts
  6. Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Cautious as Bitcoin Steadies Below $21,500 Yet Again
  7. Instagram to Limit Sensitive Content for New Users Under 16 Years by Default
  8. eFootball 2023 Is Out Now, AC Milan and Inter Part of Licensed Clubs: All Details
  9. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Cast Confirmed, Plot Details Suggest More Screen Time for Titans
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets Expert RAW App Support With the Latest Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.