Google Says Will Provide Technical, Financial Support to Youth, Women Entrepreneurs in Telangana

Google has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government.

By ANI | Updated: 28 April 2022 17:26 IST
Google will also support the Telangana government's efforts to improve public transportation

  • Google also unveiled the design of its ground-up development
  • The 3 million square foot building prioritises sustainability
  • Google has been working with the Government of Telangana since 2017

Google said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana Government to provide technical and financial support to youth and women entrepreneurs in the state.

As per the deal, Google will collaborate with the Government through its various arms to extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to Telangana's youth, support women entrepreneurs through digital, business and financial skills training, and strengthen the Government's school modernisation efforts with digital teaching and learning tools and solutions.

As part of the joint effort, Google will also support the Telangana government's efforts to improve public transportation and use of digital technologies in agriculture, Google said in a statement.

Underlining its commitment to investing and expanding its presence in Telangana, Google also unveiled the design of its ground-up development at the 7.3-acre site it acquired in Gachibowli in 2019. The 3 million square foot building prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency throughout its design. Upon commissioning, it will offer a highly-skilled tech workforce a healthy, collaborative workplace that is both resilient and adaptable, designed to serve the city for years to come, the statement said.

K T Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana, unveiled the building design at a ceremony held onsite.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rao said, "I am pleased that Google is deepening its roots in Hyderabad through this landmark building which incorporates sustainability into its design, keeping in mind Hyderabad's large and future-focused talent pool."

"Google has been working with the Government of Telangana since 2017, using its solutions to support our vision of a 'Digital Telangana' and furthering our mutual aim of making every citizen digitally empowered. Our previous MoUs with them have resulted in some great initiatives that have positively affected citizens from all walks of life. This time we are focusing on making a step-change in communities such as youth, women, and students and in citizen services," Rao said.

Elaborating on the MoU, Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & Vice President, Google India, said, "We have partnered with the Telangana government to bring the benefits of Google's technologies and programmes to serve the needs of people in the state."

"Today, we are pleased to strengthen our association to support and accelerate the efforts of the Telangana government to help youth learn the right skills for employment, support women entrepreneurs with digital skills, and modernise schools for children. These efforts and investments in Hyderabad are part of our larger commitment to India and are designed to address key areas of the country's rapidly-changing digital landscape," Gupta added.

Further reading: Google, Google Career Certificates
Elon Musk Wins $13 Billion SolarCity Lawsuit Against Tesla Shareholders
Goldman Sachs is Exploring Ways to Tokenise Real Assets, NFTs

