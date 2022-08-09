Multiple Twitter users are reporting an outage that affects several Google services including the company's iconic search engine. Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Drive, Google Duo, GMail, and YouTube are some of the other services that users are reportedly experiencing difficulty accessing this morning, according to Downdetector. The issues began at around 6:37am IST when reports of problems began to rise above the baseline and by 7:07am there were over 41,000 such complaints. The affected services started returning to normal by 7:22am but issues seem to have persisted for some users till at least this time, according to the outage tracker. No cause for the disruption has yet been established.
On Twitter, user reactions ranged from amused to surprised, with several users remarking that they had never seen Google Search go down before. Outages were reported anecdotally from across the United States, Australia, and India. Several users posted screenshots showing messages about an internal server error rather than their expected search results.