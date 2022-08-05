Technology News
loading

Google Search for Web Testing a Row of Cards on Homepage: Report

Google has introduced updates to Search and News in an effort to tackle the spread of misinformation.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 5 August 2022 15:30 IST
Google Search for Web Testing a Row of Cards on Homepage: Report

Logging back into Google.com after clearing browsing history showed the homepage with the square cards

Highlights
  • The cards display details such as stocks and markets, trending
  • Last year, Google tweaked Search to tell users about evolving stories
  • This feature is currently available in over 20 languages

Google Search for Web is reportedly testing a row of square cards on its homepage to show the stocks and markets, trending, weather, what to watch, among others. A few users tweeted regarding the change saying that logging back into Google.com after clearing browsing history showed the homepage with the square cards. Google previously made updates to Search and News in an effort to tackle the spread of misinformation. In March, a report had also indicated that Google Search is getting the ability to let users find appointment availability of doctors to plan their health check-ups, without having to use a third-party solution.

As per a recent report by 9To5Google, Google Search is testing a row of cards on desktop Web. It is said to be similar to Discover feature. Some users tweeted about spotting the Google homepage with the new square cards. In one of the tweets, a user mentioned the change on desktop Web saying that logging back into Google.com after clearing browsing history showed the homepage with the square cards. The cards display details such as stocks and markets, trending, weather, what to watch among others.

A few months ago, Google introduced updates to Search and News in an effort to tackle the spread of misinformation. Last year, it also tweaked Search to notify users about rapidly evolving stories and added an About this result section.

This feature is currently available in over 20 languages. Now, in English searches in the United States, these notices will also provide users with information on how to evaluate online news results. Google has also shared tips for users to reliably utilise online fact-checking tools.

In March, Google Search was also said to be getting the ability to let users find appointment availability of doctors to plan their health check-ups, without having to use a third-party solution. The update was showcased at Google's second annual healthcare-focused event The Check Up on Thursday.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Search
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Testing Begins in Columbia and Ireland

Related Stories

Google Search for Web Testing a Row of Cards on Homepage: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Ban to Be Temporary, Claims Skyesports CEO
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  8. OnePlus 10T Cases, Tempered Glass Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
  10. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y22 Series Storage Options, Colours Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  2. Google Search for Web Testing a Row of Cards on Homepage: Report
  3. Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Testing Begins in Columbia and Ireland
  4. Bharat Bill Payment System Will Soon Let NRIs Pay Utility Bills, Education Fees, RBI Says
  5. Meta Expands NFT Showcase Feature on Instagram to More Than 100 Countries Across Regions
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series to Launch on August 10, Alleged Live Images Surface
  7. Iron Man Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Title Based on Marvel Superhero
  8. Paytm Working to Fix Issues After Several Users Report Glitches on App
  9. Tecno Spark 9T to Go on Sale in India at 12am on August 6: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Coinbase, BlackRock Join Hands to Focus on Institutional Investors in Crypto Sphere
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.