Google Search for Web is reportedly testing a row of square cards on its homepage to show the stocks and markets, trending, weather, what to watch, among others. A few users tweeted regarding the change saying that logging back into Google.com after clearing browsing history showed the homepage with the square cards. Google previously made updates to Search and News in an effort to tackle the spread of misinformation. In March, a report had also indicated that Google Search is getting the ability to let users find appointment availability of doctors to plan their health check-ups, without having to use a third-party solution.

A few months ago, Google introduced updates to Search and News in an effort to tackle the spread of misinformation. Last year, it also tweaked Search to notify users about rapidly evolving stories and added an About this result section.

This feature is currently available in over 20 languages. Now, in English searches in the United States, these notices will also provide users with information on how to evaluate online news results. Google has also shared tips for users to reliably utilise online fact-checking tools.

In March, Google Search was also said to be getting the ability to let users find appointment availability of doctors to plan their health check-ups, without having to use a third-party solution. The update was showcased at Google's second annual healthcare-focused event The Check Up on Thursday.