Google Reportedly Letting Some Users Bookmark Pages Directly From Mobile Search Results

This will reduce the need to visit a webpage before adding it to the search app’s Collections tabs.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 September 2022 13:00 IST
Bookmarking a search result to Collections said to get a lot easier

Highlights
  • Google reportedly testing new bookmarking button on mobile
  • Said to let users add results directly to their search app’s Collections
  • The feature is yet to see a wider rollout

The Google Search app's Collections tab got an overhaul in 2020 that made the app's tab a lot more useful than before by adding sections such as a Quick access carousel and Frequently visited pages. The bookmarks tab now looks to be gaining more importance with a new update, which will reportedly let users add bookmarks to their Collections tab directly from the mobile browser. As per a report by 9to5Mac, the feature is currently being tested.

For a long time, users on Android devices have been able to bookmark search results or web pages they came across by tapping on the “Add to collection” button located on the top right-hand corner after opening a search result or a link in the Google search app or the Discover tab. On iOS, the same functionality is available, but only in Google's search app.

Google will now reportedly make it possible to bookmark a website right from the search results page, whether you are in Google's search app or even in a mobile browser. 9to5Google reported that the button will now appear right next to the three-dot overflow button that appears alongside every search result. Tapping on the bookmark icon is said to pull up the usual menu showing a user's Collections letting them save the result to their Favourites section, create a new list, or add to existing lists; reducing the need to even open the page or search result.

After a user is done saving things to Collections, they will reportedly still need to open the Google app on iOS or Android to get back to their saved bookmarks. They can also view the same on the desktop browser, provided they are logged into their Google account, as per the report.

The report further says that feature has yet to see a wider rollout and is only appearing for particular accounts as it's being tested out. Therefore, it will be a while before everyone will start to see this new feature and be able to use the bookmark button.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sheldon Pinto
