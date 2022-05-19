Technology News
loading
  Google's Russian Subsidiary To File for Bankruptcy, Will Continue to Provide Free Services to Customers

Google's Russian Subsidiary To File for Bankruptcy, Will Continue to Provide Free Services to Customers

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram have been already banned by Russian courts as part of efforts to control the information available to domestic audience.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 19 May 2022 18:26 IST
Google's Russian Subsidiary To File for Bankruptcy, Will Continue to Provide Free Services to Customers

Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android and Play will be available to customers in Russia

Highlights
  • Google has been under increasing pressure in Russia for several months
  • In late April, a Russian court fined Google
  • Earlier, Russian courts banned Meta's social media apps and Twitter

The Russian subsidiary of US tech giant Google said Thursday it will file for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account following a series of spats with Moscow.

Google has been under increasing pressure in Russia for several months and even more so after the start of President Vladimir Putin's military campaign in Ukraine at the end of February.

"Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy," a spokesperson for the company told AFP.

"The Russian authorities' seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations," the company said.

It however said it will continue to provide free services "such as Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android and Play" to customers in Russia.

In late April, a Russian court fined Google 11 million rubles (roughly Rs. 10,468,200) for ignoring the state regulator's orders to remove contentious YouTube videos about the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine.

The tech giant also infuriated Russian officials by blocking the lower house of parliament's official media channel and deleting the YouTube channels of many pro-Kremlin media.

As part of efforts to control the information available to a domestic audience, Russian courts have already banned Facebook and Instagram, calling them "extremist" organisations, as well as Twitter.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Russia, Vladimir Putin, YouTube, GMail, Ukraine
Google's Russian Subsidiary To File for Bankruptcy, Will Continue to Provide Free Services to Customers
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
