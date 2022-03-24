Technology News
Google to Pause Advertisements That Exploit or Dismiss Russia-Ukraine War

Google bars advertisements that capitalise on sensitive events and has applied that policy to the war.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 March 2022 10:03 IST
Earlier this month, Google said it had stopped selling all online advertisements in Russia

Highlights
  • Google's advertising software helps publishers generate revenue
  • Ads would not run alongside claims implying victim are responsible
  • Russian officials say Western media has misreported conflict in Ukraine

Alphabet-owned Google will not help websites, apps and YouTube channels sell ads alongside content that it deems exploits, dismisses or condones the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US company said Wednesday.

Google, whose advertising software helps publishers generate revenue, bars advertisements from appearing next to content that incites violence and denies tragic events. It is broadly applying those policies to the war.

"We can confirm that we're taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand our monetisation guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine," Google spokesman Michael Aciman said.

In an email to publishers seen by Reuters, Google said advertisements would not run alongside, for example, "claims that imply victims are responsible for their own tragedy or similar instances of victim blaming, such as claims that Ukraine is committing genocide or deliberately attacking its own citizens."

Google also bars advertisements that capitalise on sensitive events and has applied that policy to the war.

Senior Russian officials say Western media has misreported the conflict in Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise the country.

Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia's communications regulator had blocked Google's aggregator service Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what Russia calls fake material about the military operation in Ukraine.

Many major Western advertising and social media services have announced new content and payment restrictions around the conflict, including blocking Russian state media RT and Sputnik in the European Union.

Earlier this month, Google said it had stopped selling all online advertisements in Russia.

