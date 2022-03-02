Technology News
loading

Google Drops RT, Other Russian State Media From Its News Features Amid Ukraine Crisis

Google already had restricted news companies funded by the Russian government from advertising tools and some features on YouTube.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 March 2022 10:25 IST
Google Drops RT, Other Russian State Media From Its News Features Amid Ukraine Crisis

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google made the move to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns

Highlights
  • Russia's RT will no longer be available on Google News
  • RT's Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina has responded to the decision
  • Google has also restricted Russia funded news companies from ad tools

Alphabet's Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and various sanctions against Russia.

Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, said earlier Tuesday in a blog post that "in this extraordinary crisis we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online."

Google already had restricted news companies funded by the Russian government from advertising tools and some features on YouTube.

RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina said in a statement on Tuesday that technology companies that have cut her outlet's distribution have not pointed to "a single grain of evidence that what RT has reported over these days, and continues to report, is not true."

"This collective ‘establishment' seems to be terrified of a mere presence of any outside voice for the fear of losing their historically captive audience, if that audience encounters a different perspective," the statement said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Google, Russia, Google News, RT, Ukraine
Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Rise in Value Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Redmi Note 11E With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Drops RT, Other Russian State Media From Its News Features Amid Ukraine Crisis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1: Details Here
  2. Redmi Note 11E With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras Goes Official
  3. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  5. Dizo Watch 2 Sports India Launch Date Set for March 2
  6. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  8. Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic Launched: All the Details
  9. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  10. Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Stops Product Sales in Russia, Adding to Pressure From Shippers and Car Makers Amid Ukraine Crisis
  2. Redmi Note 11E With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Drops RT, Other Russian State Media From Its News Features Amid Ukraine Crisis
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Rise in Value Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis
  5. Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1, Number of Extra Daily Free Raid Passes Increased
  6. CryptoWire Partners With Bitbns to Trade India’s First Crypto Index ‘IC15’
  7. Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3, PureBook Pro 15.6 Launched by Laptops Licensee OFF Global
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000, Dimensity 1300 Chipsets Launched: All Details
  9. Realme V25 Storage Configuration, Realme Buds Q2s Design Teased Ahead of March 3 Launch
  10. Twitter Traffic Slowdown Reinstated in Russia Over 'Fake' Ukraine Posts: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.