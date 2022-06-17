Technology News
loading

Google's Russian Subsidiary Reportedly Submits Bankruptcy Declaration

Google and its YouTube video hosting service, though under pressure, remain available for now.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 June 2022 16:59 IST
Google's Russian Subsidiary Reportedly Submits Bankruptcy Declaration

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google plans to keep its free service up like YouTube, Android, Gmail, more

Highlights
  • Google Russia’s bank account has been seized by Russian authorities
  • Russia has already restricted Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
  • Google is reportedly not yet at risk of being blocked

The Russian subsidiary of Alphabet's Google has submitted a declaration of bankruptcy, Interfax reported on Friday, citing court filings online.

The subsidiary announced plans to file for bankruptcy in May after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

"The Russian authorities' seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function ... Therefore, Google Russia has filed for bankruptcy," a company spokesperson said.

"People in Russia rely on our services... and we'll continue to keep free services such as Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android, and Play available."

Russia has restricted access to Twitter and Meta's flagship social networks, Facebook and Instagram.

Google and its YouTube video hosting service, though under pressure, remain available for now. Moscow in particular objects to YouTube's treatment of Russian media, which it has blocked.

But Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the State Duma committee on information policy, said the U.S. company was not yet at risk of being blocked.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Russia, YouTube, Gmail, Android
Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, Dropbox, VPNs

Related Stories

Google's Russian Subsidiary Reportedly Submits Bankruptcy Declaration
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  5. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  6. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  9. Poco X4 GT Set to Launch on June 23: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch on June 22, Specifications Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
  2. Physicists Successfully Develop Atom Laser That Can Stay On Forever
  3. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Second Game in Remake Trilogy, Coming to PS5 Next Winter
  4. iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More
  5. Microsoft Defender Online Security App Launched for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows
  6. Realme Techlife Watch R100 Hinted to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
  7. Nokia G400 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Astronomers Spot Two Earth-Like Planets in a Nearby Multiplanet System
  9. TSMC’s 3nm SoCs to Debut in 2023, 2nm Chips Production to Begin 2025
  10. Elon Musk Sued by Tesla Shareholder Over Racism, Sexual Harassment Complaints
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.