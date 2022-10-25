Technology News
Google Faces Rs. 936 Crore Fine by CCI, Second Antitrust Penalty This Month

Google has been found guilty of abusing its market position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system.

By Reuters |  Updated: 25 October 2022 17:40 IST
Google was fined $162 million by the CCI on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to Android

Highlights
  • CCI also ordered Google to change its approach to its Android platform
  • Google was fined for abusing its dominant position in Android marketplace
  • Google termed order a "major setback" for Indian consumers and businesses

Alphabet's Google was fined 9.36 billion Indian rupees on Tuesday as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month, finding the US tech firm guilty of abusing its market position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system.

It was fined $162 million (roughly Rs. 1,341 crore) by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to Android.

On Friday Google said that the Indian antitrust watchdog's decision to fine it Rs. 1338 crore for anti-competitive practices was a "major setback" for consumers and businesses in the country.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said Google leveraged its dominant position in markets such as online search and app store for Android to protect the position of its apps like Chrome and YouTube in mobile Web browsers and online video hosting.

Besides the fine, the CCI also ordered Google to change its approach to its Android platform and restricted it from certain revenue sharing agreements with smartphone makers.

"Android has created more choice for everyone, and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world," a Google spokesperson said last week.

"The CCI's decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians who trust Android's security features, and raising the cost of mobile devices for Indians." Google said it will review the decision to evaluate next steps.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

