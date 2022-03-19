Technology News
loading

Google Accused of Systemic Bias Against Black Employees in US Lawsuit

Google said to maintain a "racially biased corporate culture" that favours white men.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 March 2022 11:50 IST
Google Accused of Systemic Bias Against Black Employees in US Lawsuit

Photo Credit: Reuters

The lawsuit claims that Google subjected Blacks to a hostile work environment at the company

Highlights
  • Google has been accused of systemic racial bias against Black employees
  • The suit claims that Black people comprise only 4.4 percent of employees
  • The complaint against Google is seeking class-action status

A lawsuit filed on Friday accuses Google of systemic racial bias against Black employees, saying the search engine company steers them to lower-level jobs, pays them less and denies them opportunities to advance because of their race. According to a complaint seeking class-action status, Google maintains a "racially biased corporate culture" that favours white men, where Black people comprise only 4.4 percent of employees and about 3 percent of leadership and its technology workforce.

The plaintiff, April Curley, also said the Alphabet unit subjected Blacks to a hostile work environment, including by often requiring they show identification or be questioned by security at its Mountain View, California campus.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The complaint was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California.

It came after that state's civil rights regulator, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, began investigating Google's treatment of Black female workers and possible discrimination in their workplace.

Curley said Google hired her in 2014 to design an outreach program to historically Black colleges.

She said her hiring proved to be a "marketing ploy," as supervisors began denigrating her work, stereotyping her as an "angry" Black woman and passing her over for promotions.

Curley said Google fired her in September 2020 after she and her colleagues began working on a list of desired reforms.

"While Google claims that they were looking to increase diversity, they were actually undervaluing, underpaying and mistreating their Black employees," Curley's lawyer Ben Crump said in a statement.

Crump is a civil rights lawyer who also represented the family of George Floyd after he was killed in May 2020 by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Curley's lawsuit seeks to recoup compensatory and punitive damages and lost compensation for current and former Black employees at Google, and to restore them to their appropriate positions and seniority.

The case is Curley v Google LLC, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-01735.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Google Asked to Stop Spreading Threats Against Russians on YouTube

Related Stories

Google Accused of Systemic Bias Against Black Employees in US Lawsuit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  2. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Launched
  3. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Redmi K40S With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 67W Fast Charging Launched
  7. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  8. Amazon Closes $8.5-Billion Deal to Acquire MGM
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Spotted on Various Certification Websites
  10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Accused of Systemic Bias Against Black Employees in US Lawsuit
  2. Google Asked to Stop Spreading Threats Against Russians on YouTube
  3. Telegram Banned by Brazil Judge for Not Cooperating With Authorities
  4. Russia to Work on Solo Mars Mission After ESA Freezes Joint Project: Report
  5. Russian Trio Blast Off for International Space Station in Shadow of Ukraine War
  6. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Project-Linked Token Drops in Value Despite Much Fanfare
  7. OnePlus 10R India Launch Expected Soon as Smartphone Enters Private Testing: Report
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Feature Dimensity 8100 SoC, Triple Cameras, 150W Fast Charging
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Alleged Geekbench Listings Suggest the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G
  10. Bridgestone Reports Ransomware Attack at US Subsidiary After Toyota Reports Similar Incident
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.