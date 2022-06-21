Technology News
Google Pledges Over Remunerating News Publishers Accepted by French Antitrust Body

The authority also said a EUR-500-million (roughly Rs. 4,120 crore) fine it had imposed on Google last year was now definitive.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 June 2022 18:18 IST
Google has accepted to hold talks with news agencies

Highlights
  • Google paid the fine last year
  • Decisions bring to an end the authority's investigation against Google
  • The ruling comes amid increasing international pressure

The French antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had accepted a series of commitments made by Alphabet's Google over a copyright law aimed at remunerating news publishers for the use of content online.

The authority also said a EUR-500-million (roughly Rs. 4,120 crore) fine it had imposed on Google last year was now definitive, as the US online giant had dropped an appeal against it. Google paid the fine last year.

The decisions bring to an end the authority's investigation against Google, which has accepted to hold talks with news agencies and other publishers to pay for the use of their news.

The ruling comes amid increasing international pressure on online platforms such as Google and Facebook to share more revenue with news outlets.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.