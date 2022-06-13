Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google to Pay $118 Million Settlement Against Class Action Suit on Pay Disparity, Gender Discrimination

Google to Pay $118 Million Settlement Against Class-Action Suit on Pay Disparity, Gender Discrimination

Google was sued in 2017 alleging pay disparity, gender discrimination against women.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 13 June 2022 11:17 IST
Google to Pay $118 Million Settlement Against Class-Action Suit on Pay Disparity, Gender Discrimination

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google denies allegations of pay disparity, gender discrimination against women

Highlights
  • Google previously agreed to pay $3.8 million to US Department of Labor
  • The $118 million settlement covers about 15,500 female employees
  • They have worked for the company in California since September 2013

Google said on Sunday that it was "very pleased" to be settling, without admission of wrongdoing, a class-action lawsuit that argued it underpaid female employees and assigned them lower-ranking positions.

The $118 million (roughly Rs. 922 crore) settlement covers about 15,500 female employees who have worked for the company in California since September 2013, the law firms Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Altshuler Berzon LLP said in a statement released Friday night.

The company also agreed for a third party to analyse its hiring and compensation practices as part of the settlement.

In a statement to AFP, Google said that "while we strongly believe in the equity of our policies and practices, after nearly five years of litigation, both sides agreed that resolution of the matter, without any admission or findings, was in the best interest of everyone, and we're very pleased to reach this agreement."

In 2017, several former Google employees sued the company in a San Francisco court, accusing it of paying women less than men for equivalent positions and assigning women lower positions than men with similar experiences because they had previously earned smaller salaries.

According to a copy of the agreement released by the law firms, "Google denies all of the allegations in the lawsuit and maintains that it has fully complied with all applicable laws, rules and regulations at all times."

A judge must still approve the agreement, the two law firms for the plaintiffs said.

Google previously agreed in 2021 to pay $3.8 million (roughly Rs. 30 crore) to the US Department of Labor over accusations it had discriminated against women and Asians.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Starfield Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Thousands of Explorable Planets, Space Combat, More

Related Stories

Google to Pay $118 Million Settlement Against Class-Action Suit on Pay Disparity, Gender Discrimination
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
  2. Vivo X80 Pro Review: Still Exceptional?
  3. Paytm Starts Taking a Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nagpur’s Institute of Science’s Website Targeted by Malaysian Hackers
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Details, Multiple Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Smart Monitor M8 With PC-Less Productivity, SlimFit Camera Launched in India: All Details
  2. Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022, Legion R9000P 2022 With AMD Ryzen Processors, 165Hz Displays Launched
  3. Nagpur’s Institute of Science’s Website Targeted by Malaysian Hackers, Restoration in Progress
  4. Google to Pay $118 Million Settlement Against Class-Action Suit on Pay Disparity, Gender Discrimination
  5. Starfield Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Thousands of Explorable Planets, Space Combat, More
  6. NASA, Astra to Send Another Set of Satellites in Orbit After Failure of Previous Weather Mission
  7. Tesla’s Shareholders to Vote on 3-to-1 Stock Split In August, Elon Musk’s Ally Ellison to Leave Board
  8. Squid Game Season 2: Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk Officially Confirm Return of Korean Hit
  9. Facebook Parent Meta to Launch Metaverse Academy, Aims to Train 100 Students in First Year
  10. Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.