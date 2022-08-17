Technology News
loading

Google Not Liable in Defamation Case, Australian Court Overturns Previous Ruling

Google was sued by lawyer George Defteros in a state court, which earlier Google to pay AUD 40,000 (roughly Rs.22,13,400).

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2022 15:52 IST
Google Not Liable in Defamation Case, Australian Court Overturns Previous Ruling

As per ruling, Google played a part in publishing disputed article by acting as a "library" housing it

Highlights
  • Google wins defamation battle in Australia
  • Google "does not own or control the Internet", the panel judges wrote
  • The lawyer sued in a state court which found Google was a publisher

Australia's highest court overturned on Wednesday a ruling that had found Google engaged in defamation by supplying a link to a contested newspaper article, throwing the spotlight again on how online libel cases are handled in the country.

The seven-judge panel of the High Court of Australia voted 5-2 to throw out an earlier finding that the Alphabet unit played a part in publishing the disputed article by acting as a "library" housing it, saying the website had no active role.

The decision brings fresh confusion to a question that has been simmering in Australia for years about where liability rests for online defamation. A years-long review of the country's libel law is yet to give a final recommendation on whether large platforms like Google and Meta Platforms' Facebook should be accountable.

The case stems from a 2004 article which suggested that a criminal defence lawyer had crossed professional lines and become a "confidant" of criminals, according to the published judgment. The lawyer, George Defteros, found a link to the story in a 2016 Google search of his name and had Google remove it after it was viewed by 150 people, the judgment said.

Defteros sued in a state court which found Google was a publisher and ordered it to pay him AUD 40,000 (roughly Rs.22,13,400). Google appealed the judgment, culminating in Wednesday's decision.

"The Underworld article was not written by any employee or agent of the appellant," two of the panel judges wrote in Wednesday's ruling, the appellant being Google.

"It was written by a reporter with no connection to the appellant, and published by an independent newspaper over which the appellant had no control or influence."

Google "does not own or control the Internet", they wrote.

A Google spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Defteros said in a statement that the process had been "long, drawn out, expensive and extremely stressful" but he felt vindicated because the court agreed the article was defamatory even though Google was not liable.

The ruling comes after the High Court last year found a newspaper publisher liable for defamatory comments left beneath an article that it had posted on Facebook.

The difference between the 2021 Facebook case and Wednesday's case was that the media companies last year "invited and encouraged comment", while Google "did not provide a forum or place where it could be communicated, nor did it encourage the writing of comment in response", the judges wrote.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Meta, Alphabet
Crypto.com Scores Functional License in UK to Provide ‘Certain Crypto Asset Services’
India’s First Portal on Arrested Narcotics Offenders, Named NIDAAN, Gets Operational

Related Stories

Google Not Liable in Defamation Case, Australian Court Overturns Previous Ruling
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Vivo V25 Pro With Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  8. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, AM5 Motherboards to Launch on August 30
  9. Xiaomi 12T Pro Spotted on NBTC Website, May Get 200-Megapixel Main Sensor
  10. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Pays Rs. 8.3 Crore to DoT as Advance Instalment for Recently Purchased 5G Spectrum
  2. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes First Look Revealed, Starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler
  3. CCPA Imposes Rs. 1 Lakh Fine on Flipkart Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: All Details
  4. Xbox Game Pass Brings Immortals Fenyx Rising, Midnight Fight Express, More in 2nd Half of August
  5. India’s First Portal on Arrested Narcotics Offenders, Named NIDAAN, Gets Operational
  6. Google Not Liable in Defamation Case, Australian Court Overturns Previous Ruling
  7. Crypto.com Scores Functional License in UK to Provide ‘Certain Crypto Asset Services’
  8. Coinbase to Temporarily Halt Ethereum Deposits, Withdrawals During 'The Merge'
  9. Xiaomi 12T Pro Gets NBTC Certification, Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  10. Russian Court Fines Twitch RUB 2 Million for Streaming Fake Video About War Crimes: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.