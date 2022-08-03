Technology News
loading

Google Removed Over 1.11 Lakh Harmful Content in June Under New India IT Rules

Google says the majority of the removed content fell under the category of copyright infringement.

By ANI | Updated: 3 August 2022 17:10 IST
Google Removed Over 1.11 Lakh Harmful Content in June Under New India IT Rules

This report mentions the complaints received by Google

Highlights
  • Some requests might allege the violation of intellectual property rights
  • The company added its automatic identification procedures
  • Google asserted that products will make use of automatic identification

Google removed 1,11,493 harmful pieces of content in June of this year in accordance with the new India IT Rules, 2021.

According to Google's Monthly Transparency Report, the majority of the content that was removed fell under the category of copyright infringement, with the rest falling under other categories like trademarks, court orders, explicit sexual material, fraud, and others.

Within the same time frame, the internet company received 32,717 complaints from citizens of the country about external content on different Google platforms that they believed to violate their personal or regional legal rights. Numerous classifications can be made of the complaints.

Some requests, according to Google, might allege the violation of intellectual property rights, while others might claim that local laws restricting the publication of particular types of material due to things like defamation had been broken.

"In addition to what our users report, we substantially spend in battling dangerous information online and employing technology to detect and remove it from our platform", the company said in its monthly compliance report.

The company added its automatic identification procedures resulting in the removal of 528,846 accounts nationwide. We invest a lot of money to fight harmful internet content, and we use technology to track it down and remove it from our platform.

Google asserted that some of our products will make use of automatic identification processes in order to prevent the spread of harmful information, such as child sex abuse material and violent extremist content.

This report mentions the complaints received by Google and the action taken on it during the specifi ed one- month reporting period. The actions were taken as a result of automated detection mechanisms used by Google's SSMI platforms. The period captures information from June 1 to June 30. Google might publish more monthly transparency reports in the coming months.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Related Stories

Google Removed Over 1.11 Lakh Harmful Content in June Under New India IT Rules
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab These Early Deals Today
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  9. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units
  2. Government Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Replaced With Comprehensive Framework, MoS IT Says
  3. NortonLifeLock Gets UK Regulator’s Nod for $8.6 Billion Avast Takeover Deal: All Details
  4. MeitY Blocks 348 Apps for Transmitting Users’ Information in Unauthorised Manner
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  6. Google Removed Over 1.11 Lakh Harmful Content in June Under New India IT Rules
  7. Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report
  8. Redmi Tablet With a 7,800mAh Battery Surfaces on US FCC, Tipped to be Redmi Pad 6
  9. Shiba Inu Devs Announce Name of Much-Anticipated Shiba Eternity NFT Game on 2nd Birthday
  10. Gucci Ups Its Web3 Game, To Accept ApeCoin Payments in Select US Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.