Technology News
loading

Google, Meta Face Penalties in Russia as Deadline Passes to Open Local Offices

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week has added to pressure on Western businesses to push back on Vladimir Putin.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 March 2022 17:08 IST
Google, Meta Face Penalties in Russia as Deadline Passes to Open Local Offices

Google and Meta Platforms are among Internet companies facing possible punitive measures in Russia

Highlights
  • Roskomnadzor listed 13 companies it wanted to set up officially in Russia
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week has added to pressure
  • The new rules also require companies to register with Roskomnadzor

Alphabet's Google and Facebook owner Meta Platforms are among Internet companies facing possible punitive measures in Russia after failing to open local offices and take other measures required by a communications law.

Russian legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin has obliged foreign social media companies with more than 500,000 daily users to open local offices since July 2021 or be subject to restrictions as severe as outright bans.

In November, state communications regulator Roskomnadzor listed 13 companies it wanted to set up officially on Russian soil and last month said it would start imposing restrictions by the end of February.

Ahead of Monday's deadline, only a few had complied. Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week has added to pressure on Western businesses to push back on Putin in any way possible.

The new rules also require companies to register with Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor and have a system for fielding user complaints.

Apple and Spotify had fully complied before fighting began in Ukraine, and Roskomnadzor's website on Monday also showed Rakuten Group's messaging app Viber had completed all required steps.

Six other companies had fulfilled at least one policy but had not established a Russian legal entity or local office. Those were Google, Meta, Twitter, ByteDance's TikTok, Zoom, JOYY's video app Likee, the government website showed late Monday.

Four companies - chat tool Discord, Amazon's live streaming unit Twitch, messaging app Telegram and bookmarking service Pinterest - had taken no steps to comply, according to the website.

Likee said its February 16 filing to form a Russian legal entity is under review and that it plans to comply with the law. Twitter declined to comment while the other 11 companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Last month, Roskomnadzor said it would begin barring non-compliant companies from selling advertisements in Russia. It previously has said blocking access to the targeted services would be a last resort, and that other penalties could include limiting data collection and money transfers.

The regulation is a part of a wider campaign for Internet control that critics say threatens individual and corporate freedom. Authorities in Russia have issued small fines to social media companies in the last year for ignoring their demands to censor anti-government activists or information.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation," has curtailed access to Facebook in recent days in retaliation for censoring state media services, which critics say promote fake news and propaganda. Twitter has also been slow to access on mobile devices.

Demand for virtual private networking (VPN) apps, which can help with circumventing Internet restrictions, has surged in Russia amid the latest crackdown. Three of the top five most downloaded apps on Apple's App Store on Monday were VPNs, and they generated a combined 383,000 installs over the past seven days, 15 times more than the prior seven-day period, according to estimates from tracker Sensor Tower.

Russia, which has a population of about 144 million, had nearly 51 million users on Instagram and 7.5 million on Facebook as of last November, according to research outfit Insider Intelligence.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Google, Meta, Vladimir Putin, Alphabet, Facebook, Roskomnadzor, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War, Ukraine Russia Crisis
Israel Officials Nab Multiple Crypto Accounts Allegedly Linked to Hamas

Related Stories

Google, Meta Face Penalties in Russia as Deadline Passes to Open Local Offices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  3. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  4. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  5. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  6. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  7. Vivo Y33s 5G With Dimensity 700, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Bridgerton to Moon Knight, the 11 Biggest OTT Movies and Web Series in March
  9. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  10. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Traffic Slowdown Reinstated in Russia Over 'Fake' Ukraine Posts: Report
  2. Asus Set to Announce a 'New TV Viewing Experience' In India on March 3
  3. Nvidia Says Employee, Company Information Leaked Online After Cyberattack
  4. WhatsApp Message Emoji Reaction Animation Spotted on Android: Details
  5. Google, Meta Face Penalties in Russia as Deadline Passes to Open Local Offices
  6. Israel Officials Nab Multiple Crypto Accounts Allegedly Linked to Hamas
  7. Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April, May Debut in China First
  8. Instagram to Shut Down IGTV App, Set to Increase Investment in Reels
  9. Inouye Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Image of a Sunspot
  10. Toyota Restarting Japan Factories After Malware Hits Supplier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.