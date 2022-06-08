Technology News
loading

Google Meet for Teachers Adds Automatic Transcription Feature, Q&A Sessions During Livestreams

Google expands the reach of Meet livestreams allowing schools to livestream events directly to YouTube.

By ANI | Updated: 8 June 2022 17:32 IST
Google Meet for Teachers Adds Automatic Transcription Feature, Q&A Sessions During Livestreams

Google Meet now allows schools to livestream events directly to YouTube

Highlights
  • Google Meet now allows educators access to auto transcription
  • Text-based documents should take up less space than a full recording
  • Google has also brought polls and Q&A sessions for educators

Google Meet has received an automatic transcription feature for educators signed up to Google's Workspace for Education Plus and Teaching and Learning Upgrade plans.

After the latest update, the text-based documents should take up less space than a full recording for educators looking to store or share their past lessons and may also make it easier to review, search through, and send lessons to students.

Google has also brought polls and Q&A sessions to teachers who use Google Meet to livestream their lessons, potentially opening up more opportunities for interactivity. These features were already available in standard meetings but not during livestreams, stated the company in a blog post.

The company has expanded the reach of Meet livestreams as well, because it now allows schools to livestream events, like school board meetings or assemblies, directly to YouTube. Previously, Google gave Workspace users two options for creating livestreams.

While one limits the audience to only 500 people within an organization, another gives users the ability to create live stream events for up to 1 lakh people who are a part of the same Workspace. This update should give more people the chance to tune in since livestreaming to YouTube means anyone can watch (unless the video's made private).

Outside of Meet, there's also a new Screencast app that Google has said is built into ChromeOS as part of its M103 update. This allows teachers to record, trim, transcribe, and share on-screen lessons while giving students the opportunity to re-watch lessons from Google Drive and create their own videos with the screen-recording tool.

Google noted that teachers can also use Screencast to draw or write on the video if they're using a Chromebook with a touchscreen. There's an update coming to Gmail, too, which will let users add alt-text to their images. This will be helpful for people using screen readers, as it lets them know what's included in their email.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google, Google Workspace
Poco F4 5G Launch Confirmed, Leaked Images Tip Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Google Meet for Teachers Adds Automatic Transcription Feature, Q&A Sessions During Livestreams
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  2. Moto G32 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  3. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  4. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  9. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Solana Launches $100 Million Fund for South Korean Web3 Startups Reeling From Terra's Ecosystem Crash
  2. Poco F4 5G Launch Confirmed, Leaked Images Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Google Meet for Teachers Adds Automatic Transcription Feature, Q&A Sessions During Livestreams
  4. India’s Data Centre Capacity to Double by 2025 With Rs. 40,000 Crore Investment: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition Launched: All the Details
  6. Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op begins in July, Splitscreen Expected to Arrive With Season 3
  7. Crypto Tax FAQs to be Published in Next 22 Days Before July 1: India’s Tax Board Chief
  8. IBM Said to Wind Down Russian Operation Amid Ukraine’s Invasion, Started to Lay Off Employees
  9. Samsung US Launches New Discord Server to Support Its Push Into the Metaverse
  10. Earth Is Unlikely to Reverse Its Magnetic Polarity, Here's Why
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.