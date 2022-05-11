Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google I/O 2022: Google Docs to Get Phishing, Malware Protection; Virtual Cards for Payments Announced

Google I/O 2022: Google Docs to Get Phishing, Malware Protection; Virtual Cards for Payments Announced

Google will also improve ad privacy controls via the My Ad Center later this year.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2022 23:42 IST
Google I/O 2022: Google Docs to Get Phishing, Malware Protection; Virtual Cards for Payments Announced

Photo Credit: Google

Virtual cards will be supported on Android and on Chrome, according to Google

Highlights
  • Google will introduce its new Virtual Cards feature in the summer
  • A virtual card replaces a card number with a distinct virtual number
  • Google also says improved privacy controls for ads are coming this year

Google on Wednesday announced improvements to its existing products and services at Google I/O 2022, designed to improve user safety and privacy. At its annual developer conference, the company revealed that it was extending phishing protection to on Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. Google will also introduce virtual cards on Chrome and Android later this year, protecting users' payment information when making purchases online. In the coming months, the company will also allow users to request removal of personal information and control ads across Google products.

Users on Google Docs, Sheets and Slides will soon be protected by the same phishing and malware protections available to Gmail users, according to the company. This is expected to prevent threats from shared documents where phishing links could be used to compromise user accounts. Meanwhile, a new Account Safety Status indicator with a yellow alert icon will show up on a user's profile photo to inform a user about necessary actions to secure their account.

Later this year, Google will introduce a new virtual card feature for users in the US, allowing them to replace their card number with a distinct virtual number, while making online purchases. According to Google, Visa, American Express and all Capital One cards will get support for virtual cards in the summer, while Mastercard support is expected later this year. Virtual cards will be supported on Android and Chrome, and users will be able to enable and disable the feature or check recent transactions at the Google Payments website.

Towards the end of the year, Google will also introduce new privacy controls for ads, allowing users to control which brands they see more or less of, and enable or disable personalisation. Users will be able to use Google's My Ad Center to control which ads they see across products like YouTube, Search and their Discover feed — in addition to blocking and reporting ads — according to Google.

In April, Google announced that it was expanding its removal policies related to personal information in search results to all users. In the coming months, the company says it will add the ability to request removal of phone numbers, home addresses, and email addresses via the Google app.

At Google I/O 2022, the company also detailed its efforts to improve cybersecurity on the Internet. With the increasing focus on cybersecurity amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Google announced that it has expanded support for Project Shield to protect more than 200 Ukrainian government entities, news outlets, and other websites and services. Meanwhile, the company says it will continue to work on technologies like Federated Learning, Differential Privacy, and Protected Computing to protect user data via data anonymisation, and restricting access using end-to-end encryption, according to the company.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google IO, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Virtual Cards, Virtual Cards, Google Account Safety, Android, Chrome, Ukraine, Google IO 2022
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
KuCoin Crypto Exchange Raises $150 Million in Funding, Plans to Launch Crypto Wallet, NFT Site
Elon Musk's 'Tesla Funding Secured' Tweet Inaccurate and Reckless, Says Court

Related Stories

Google I/O 2022: Google Docs to Get Phishing, Malware Protection; Virtual Cards for Payments Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  2. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch, Price, Specifications Tipped
  7. Sony Xperia 1 IV With True Optical Zoom Lens, Xperia 10 IV Launched
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro Review: A Premium Flagship at the Right Price
  9. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Monster' Quake on Mars Is Biggest Ever Recorded on Another Planet, Says NASA
  2. Google I/O 2022: Google Docs to Get Phishing, Malware Protection; Virtual Cards for Payments Announced
  3. Google I/O 2022: Multisearch to Gain Local Information, Powerful Scene Exploration Feature Teased
  4. Apex Legends Mobile Release Date Set For May 17 on Android and iPhone
  5. Dapper Labs Raises $725 Million Fund to Help Expand Flow Blockchain Ecosystem
  6. Clea: Charlize Theron Teases Her New Marvel Character That Debuted on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  7. Five9 Plans to Expand in Europe With 2 Data Centres, Relocates Russian Staff to Portugal
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Diamond Miners De Beers Deploys Blockchain Platform to Finetune Authenticity, Curb Illicit Smuggling
  10. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Disclosure Does Not Indicate Bankruptcy Risk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.