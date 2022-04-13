Technology News
  • Google to Invest $9.5 Billion Across US Offices and Data Centres, to Create at Least 12,000 Jobs This Year

Google to Invest $9.5 Billion Across US Offices and Data Centres, to Create at Least 12,000 Jobs This Year

Apart from the new jobs, Google looks to open a new office and expand its data centres.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 April 2022 16:47 IST
Google will continue to invest in offices in its home state of California

Highlights
  • Google will open a new office in Atlanta this year
  • It will expand its data centre in Storey County, Nevada
  • Google is mandating working from office for three days a week

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it plans to invest about $9.5 billion (roughly Rs. 72,345 crores) across its US offices and data centres this year, up from $7 billion (roughly Rs. 53,307 crores) last year.

Google said the investment will create at least 12,000 full-time jobs in 2022 and focus on data centres in several states including Nevada, Nebraska and Virginia.

The company will open a new office in Atlanta this year, and expand its data centre in Storey County, Nevada, it added.

"It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work. Yet we believe it's more important than ever to invest in our campuses…," Google said in a statement.

Google has been trying to bring back its employees to some of its offices in the US, the UK and Asia Pacific by mandating working from office for about three days a week, a step to end policies that let employees work remotely because of COVID-19 concerns.

Google will continue to invest in offices in its home state of California and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of its $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,615 crore) housing commitment.

Last year, Google helped provide $617 billion (roughly Rs. 46,98,678 crore) in economic activity for US businesses, creators and developers, according to its 2021 economic impact report.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Comments

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Covid-19
