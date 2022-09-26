Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Says Decade Old Demand for Shared Network Costs by EU Telecom Operators is Bad for Consumers

Google Says Decade-Old Demand for Shared Network Costs by EU Telecom Operators is Bad for Consumers

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and other big operators in the EU have long complained that tech giants use a huge part of Internet traffic on their networks and should contribute financially.

By Reuters |  Updated: 26 September 2022 16:50 IST
Google Says Decade-Old Demand for Shared Network Costs by EU Telecom Operators is Bad for Consumers

He said Google, owner of YouTube, has done its part to make it more efficient for telecoms providers

Highlights
  • The idea was floated more than 10 years ago
  • These include six large data centres in Europe
  • Introducing a 'sender pays' principle is not a new idea

Alphabet unit Google on Monday rebuffed a push by European telecoms operators to get Big Tech to help fund network costs, saying it was a 10-year-old idea that was bad for consumers and that the company was already investing millions in Internet infrastructure.

The comments by Matt Brittin, president of EMEA business & operations at Google, come as the European Commission said it would seek feedback from the telecoms and tech industries on the issue in the coming months before making any legislative proposal.

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and other big operators have long complained about tech rivals freeriding on their networks, saying that they use a huge part of internet traffic and should contribute financially.

The idea, floated more than 10 years ago, could disrupt Europe's net neutrality or open internet access, Brittin said.

"Introducing a 'sender pays' principle is not a new idea, and would upend many of the principles of the open Internet," he said according to the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference organised by telecoms lobbying group ETNO.

"These arguments are similar to those we heard 10 or more years ago and we have not seen new data that changes the situation."

It "could have a negative impact on consumers, especially at a time of price increases," Brittin said, citing a report by pan-European consumer group BEUC outlining such concerns.

He said Google, owner of YouTube, has done its part to make it more efficient for telecoms providers by carrying traffic 99 percent of the way and investing millions of euros to do so.

"In 2021, we invested over 23 billion euros in capital expenditure - much of which is infrastructure," Brittin said.

These include six large data centres in Europe, 20 subsea cables globally, with five in Europe, and caches to store digital content within local networks in 20 locations in Europe.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Electronics
Dogecoin, ZCash Named as Potential Ethereum-Merge Followers by Vitalik Buterin

Related Stories

Google Says Decade-Old Demand for Shared Network Costs by EU Telecom Operators is Bad for Consumers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Samsung Says Phones Worth Rs. 1,000 Crore Sold on First Day of Festive Sales
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders Surface Online; Tip Colour Options, Specifications
  5. iPhone 14 Becomes Apple's Latest Smartphone to Be Manufactured in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  7. WhatsApp Call Links Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Begins
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X Fold+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins
  4. Twitter Says 50-60 Percent of Tweets in Government Takedown Orders Are 'Innocuous': Details
  5. Hisense U7H Series TV With AMD FreeSync Premium, A7H Tornado 2.0 TV With 102W Sound Output Launched in India
  6. ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission Completes Eight Years in Orbit, Well Beyond Planned Six-Month Lifespan
  7. Disney Looks to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Emerging Technologies Like NFTs, Metaverse: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature Over 105 Sports Modes, More Specifications Revealed
  9. NASA Aims to Redirect Asteroid in DART Mission's First Attempt at Planetary Defence
  10. Samsung, Axis Bank Launch Credit Card With Year-Long Cashback Discounts: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.