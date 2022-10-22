Technology News
loading

Google Payments to Ireland Outfit Not Royalty, Not Subject to Withholding Tax, ITAT Says

In a 2018 order, the ITAT had held that Google India's payment to Google Ireland was a royalty and the tax should be paid in India.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 22 October 2022 12:03 IST
Google Payments to Ireland Outfit Not Royalty, Not Subject to Withholding Tax, ITAT Says

Photo Credit: Google

The competition watchdog on Thursday slapped a steep penalty of Rs. 1,337.76 crore on Google

Highlights
  • The Bengaluru-bench of the ITAT passed the ruling
  • In its new ruling dated October 19, ITAT set aside its 2018 order
  • ITAT said that such transfer of money was not a royalty

Google India was granted relief on Friday as the Income Tax Appellate Authority (ITAT) said the payments made by the company to Google Ireland between 2007-08 and 2012-13 were not royalties and were hence not subject to withholding tax. The Bengaluru-bench of the ITAT passed the ruling after re-examining the matter on the orders of the Karnataka High Court. The case relates to whether payments totalling Rs 1,457 crore made by Google India to Google Ireland is a royalty and whether the tax was to be withheld in India.

The ITAT in its earlier order in 2018 had held that Google India's payment to Google Ireland is royalty and tax should be paid in India. However, Karnataka High Court directed ITAT to re-examine the matter.

In its fresh ruling dated October 19, 2022, the ITAT set aside its 2018 order and said that such transfer of money was not a royalty.

Allowing the appeal of Google India, the ITAT, in a 72-page order dated October 19, said, "we hold that the impugned payment cannot be characterised as royalty under the India-Ireland DTAA." An email sent to Google India for comment on the issue did not elicit a response.

The ITAT ruling comes a day after Google was hit with a Rs. 1,337.68 crore penalty, imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices.

The CCI's penalty amount of Rs. 1,337.68 crore imposed on Google is "provisional", the regulator said, as it has asked the internet major to furnish requisite financial details since the data was not presented in a reliable manner.

The penalty of Rs. 1,337.76 crore translates to 10 percent of Google's average of relevant turnover for the last three preceding financial years 2018-19, 2019-2020 and 2020-21.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google India, ITAT, Income Tax Appellate Authority
White House Said to Be in Talks With Elon Musk to Set Up Starlink in Iran, Circumvent Internet Restrictions
Google Sued by Republican Committee Over Email Spam Filtering, Firm Says Filters Reflect Users' Actions

Related Stories

Google Payments to Ireland Outfit Not Royalty, Not Subject to Withholding Tax, ITAT Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Spotted Online
  2. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  3. Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter With 76km Range, Move OS 3 Launched in India
  4. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Details
  6. Vivo V25 Pro Review: A Capable Mid-Ranger With a Worrisome Price Tag
  7. Redmi Pad Review: An Obvious Choice
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  9. Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch This Month
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Updated Renders Show Rounded Corners, Thinner Frame
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Surfaces on Benchmarking Site, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped
  2. Jio 5G Services Launched in India Ahead of Diwali Festive Season: All Details
  3. Razorpay Says No Funds Frozen by ED Following Raids, All Operations Adhere to Regulatory Guidelines
  4. Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter With 76km Range Launched in India, Move OS 3 Announced
  5. ISRO Set for Commercial Launch of 36 OneWeb Broadband Satellites Aboard Heaviest Rocket LVM3-M2
  6. Reliance to Demerge Financial Services Arm, List Jio Financial Services on Stock Exchanges
  7. Australia Proposes Stringent Penalties for Failure to Protect Customer Privacy After Cybersecurity Breaches
  8. Google Sued by Republican Committee Over Email Spam Filtering, Firm Says Filters Reflect Users' Actions
  9. Google Play Removes 16 Apps Causing Battery Drain, Excessive Data Usage: See List
  10. Google Payments to Ireland Outfit Not Royalty, Not Subject to Withholding Tax, ITAT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.