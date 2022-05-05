Technology News
Google India Onboards former NITI Aayog Joint Secretary as its New Public Policy Head

A Google India spokesperson confirmed the development to Reuters, but did not elaborate. The source declined to be named as the hiring decision was not public.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2022 11:33 IST
Archana Gulati worked as a joint secretary for digital communications at NITI Aayog

Alphabet's Google has hired a new public policy head in India, Archana Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank and the country's antitrust watchdog, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A number of Indian government officials have been hired by Big Tech companies which are battling tighter data and privacy regulation, as well as competition law scrutiny, under Modi's federal government.

Gulati is a long-term Indian government employee, having worked until March 2021 as a joint secretary for digital communications at Modi's federal think tank, NITI Aayog, a body that is critical to government's policy making across sectors.

Before that, between 2014 and 2016, she worked as a senior official at India's antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A Google India spokesperson confirmed the development to Reuters, but did not elaborate. Gulati did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India's antitrust watchdog is currently looking into Google's business conduct in the market of smart TVs, its Android operating system as well as its in-app payments system.

Last year, Meta Platforms hired Rajiv Aggarwal — who spent years working in India's federal and state governments — as its head of policy.

Another former Indian antitrust and federal government official, Anand Jha, in 2019 joined Walmart as India public policy officer. He currently manages government relations for Blackstone in India.

