Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Travel, Flights Tools Get a New Set of Trip Planning Features Including Improved Price Tracking

Google Travel, Flights Tools Get a New Set of Trip-Planning Features Including Improved Price Tracking

Google Flights will now allow users to track flight prices between two cities for up to six months to find the best prices.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 May 2022 13:02 IST
Google Travel, Flights Tools Get a New Set of Trip-Planning Features Including Improved Price Tracking

Photo Credit: Google

Users can now find lodging within a selected walking or driving time from a particular landmark

Highlights
  • 'Explore Nearby' is located under the Explore tool of Google Travel
  • New map filters can be used to find good dining or shopping options
  • Google has added a new bookmark icon for hotels and vacation rentals

Google is rolling out a new set of travel search tools to help users plan their vacations. The new features allow to customise searches and will provide a list of pricing and lodging choices. Google Flights will show prices for specific dates between two cities including notifications for when airline ticket costs dip, while with the Google Travel Explore tool users can browse locations with filters. Further, there will be a ‘Where to stay ' option under the search filters, to find hotels within the neighbourhood. Google has also added a bookmark feature to save the searches for easy reference.

The search giant on Monday announced the addition of a handful of new travel planning features for the Google Travel portal via a blog post. In the first of the new features, Google Flights price tracker is getting an update and it will show prices and deals for any dates between two cities. It will also send emails for when airline ticket costs dip in the next three to six months.

In Google Travel's Explore tool, users will now see a pink dot and a bubble "Explore nearby" option that shows popular spots within the specified area. Users can select any destination to see details including average hotel prices, weather and other details.

With the latest development, Google Travel will show spots with the most options for dining, shopping or sightseeing within a selected distance from a particular landmark or address. The ‘Where to stay' option under the search filters will provide a handy neighbourhood guide. Additionally, users can enter a certain landmark or address in the hotel or vacation rental search bar to see properties within a 15 or 30-minute trip by foot or car.

Further, Google has added a bookmark icon to keep track of properties that travellers are interested in during the planning process. The Saved tab on mobile or the right-hand panel on their desktop will display the saved properties.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Travel, Google Flights, Google, Google Travel Update, Google Flights Update, Explore nearby
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Said to Offer $100,000 Worth of Free Online Courses to Any US Business

Related Stories

Google Travel, Flights Tools Get a New Set of Trip-Planning Features Including Improved Price Tracking
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  2. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  3. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  4. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Phones, Electronics Deals
  6. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  7. iQoo Neo 6 SE to Feature Samsung-Made E4 OLED Display
  8. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  10. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Sacks Another AI Researcher, After Internal Battle Over Chip Design Research
  2. Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Will Receive Their Final Update by July
  3. Fake SIM Cards Reportedly Used in Sextortion Cases, Bihar Police Orders Crackdown
  4. Russia Plans to Pull Out of International Space Station Amid Sanctions by US and Allies
  5. Meta Accused of Infringing Its Infinity Logo, Swiss Blockchain Maker Dfinity Files Lawsuit
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Twitter Edit Button Spotted Again, Uncooked Version Suggests Replacing Media Possible
  8. Samsung Says it Expects 40 Percent Share in Premium Mobile Segment in H1 2022 in India
  9. Fast X: Louis Leterrier Reportedly Set to Replace Justin Lin as Director
  10. Yatra Launches New Feature That It Says Will Estimate Carbon Emissions for Flights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.