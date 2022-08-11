Technology News
loading

Google Said to Oppose Facebook-Backed Proposal for Self-Regulatory Body in India

India recently proposed appointing a government panel to hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2022 13:10 IST
Google Said to Oppose Facebook-Backed Proposal for Self-Regulatory Body in India

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ William Hire

Representatives from Facebook, Twitter, Google, Snap and ShareChat attended the meeting

Highlights
  • The government said it is open to idea of a self-regulatory body
  • Snap and ShareChat also voiced concern about a self-regulatory system
  • Google said in a statement it had attended a preliminary meeting

Google has grave reservations about developing a self-regulatory body for the social media sector in India to hear user complaints, though the proposal has support from Facebook and Twitter, sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

India in June proposed appointing a government panel to hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions, but has also said it is open to the idea of a self-regulatory body if the industry is willing.

The lack of consensus among the tech giants, however, increases the likelihood of a government panel being formed - a prospect that Meta Platforms's Facebook and Twitter are keen to avoid as they fear government and regulatory overreach in India, the sources said.

At a closed-door meeting this week, an executive from Alphabet's Google told other attendees the company was unconvinced about the merits of a self-regulatory body. The body would mean external reviews of decisions that could force Google to reinstate content, even if it violated Google's internal policies, the executive was quoted as saying.

Such directives from a self-regulatory body could set a dangerous precedent, the sources also quoted the Google executive as saying.

The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were private.

In addition to Facebook, Twitter and Google, representatives from Snap and popular Indian social media platform ShareChat also attended the meeting. Together, the companies have hundreds of millions of users in India.

Snap and ShareChat also voiced concern about a self-regulatory system, saying the matter requires much more consultation including with civil society, the sources said.

Google said in a statement it had attended a preliminary meeting and is engaging with the industry and the government, adding that it was "exploring all options" for a "best possible solution."

ShareChat and Facebook declined to comment. The other companies did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Thorny issue

Self-regulatory bodies to police content in the social media sector are rare, though there have been instances of cooperation. In New Zealand, big tech companies have signed a code of practice aimed at reducing harmful content online.

Tension over social media content decisions has been a particularly thorny issue in India. Social media companies often receive takedown requests from the government or remove content proactively. Google's YouTube, for example, removed 1.2 million videos in the first quarter of this year that were in violation of its guidelines, the highest in any country in the world.

India's government is concerned that users upset with decisions to have their content taken down do not have a proper system to appeal those decisions and that their only legal recourse is to go to court.

Twitter has faced backlash after it blocked accounts of influential Indians, including politicians, citing violation of its policies. Twitter also locked horns with the Indian government last year when it declined to comply fully with orders to take down accounts the government said spread misinformation.

An initial draft of the proposal for the self-regulatory body said the panel would have a retired judge or an experienced person from the field of technology as chairperson, as well as six other individuals, including some senior executives at social media companies.

The panel's decisions would be "binding in nature", stated the draft, which was seen by Reuters.

Western tech giants have for years been at odds with the Indian government, arguing that strict regulations are hurting their business and investment plans. The disagreements have also strained trade ties between New Delhi and Washington.

US industry lobby groups representing the tech giants believe a government-appointed review panel raises concern about how it could act independently if New Delhi controls who sits on it.

The proposal for a government panel was open to public consultation until early July. No fixed date for implementation has been set.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Snap, Facebook, Meta, Twitter
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Release Date Set for September 2 on Netflix

Related Stories

Google Said to Oppose Facebook-Backed Proposal for Self-Regulatory Body in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  4. Government Doesn’t Plan to Ban Chinese Smartphones Under Rs. 12,000: Report
  5. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  6. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Series Could be Priced Higher Than Older Models: Kuo
  8. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Promo Images Leak Online
  10. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola X30 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. US Rejects SpaceX's Starlink, LTD Broadband's Applications for Internet Subsidies
  3. NASA’s Satellite Imagery Shows Antarctic Ice Shelf Crumbling Faster Than Imagined
  4. Samsung Aims to Sell 10 Million Foldable Phones in 2022: Report
  5. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify Testing New Service to Sell Concert Tickets Directly to the Fans: All You Need to Know
  7. Bumble Performs Past Quarterly Revenue Estimates With Surge of Paying Users
  8. Microsoft Partners With Indian Ministry to Enhance Computer Literacy of Civil Servants
  9. Ripple Shows Interest in Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius' Assets, May Acquire It
  10. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Release Date Set for September 2 on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.