Google is reportedly working on a new download user interface (UI) for its web browser Chrome. Users will now be able to drag-and-drop files to and from the download menu on the web browser as well, as discovered by a Reddit user. The new feature is said to be part of the Chrome Canary update. Recently, a report said that Google is also testing a feature to allow users to mute and unmute different tabs. This feature was also reportedly available in the latest (unstable) version of Google Chrome Canary.

Reddit user Leopeva shared on the Reddit that the internet giant, Google, is currently working on a new download UI for the Google Chrome Canary update. The new UI has been tipped to now get drag-and-drop feature for the unstable version of the Chrome Canary update. This is said to help users in moving files to and from their desktop directly to the download menu of Chrome. This can significantly improve the speed and fluidity of the workflow for the Chrome users.

According to a recent report, a Chrome flag that allowed users to mute and unmute tabs with a single tap was recently spotted. The feature was said to be available for the latest nightly (unstable) version of the Google Chrome or the Google Chrome Canary. The feature is said to come in use when a video autoplays a video ad, or any other undesired media playback.

Google has reportedly also released the Chrome version 102.0.5005.115 for Windows, Mac, and Linux in early-June. The new update had reportedly fixed a total of seven security vulnerabilities. Four of the security threats were marked highly severe. The Computer Emergency Response Team of India and United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency had urged users to switch to the latest Chrome update to avoid the security threats.