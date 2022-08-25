Google Deleted Over 2000 Loan Apps From Play Store in India Since January

Google has deleted more than 2,000 loan apps from Play Store in India since January this year, a senior official from the company said. These loans apps were removed from the Play Store for misrepresenting information and violating terms based on the inputs received by the search giant. The crackdown may continue to get strict in the upcoming time as the company looks forward to enhancing user safety. Google plans to introduce some more policy changes in the coming weeks.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Saikat Mitra, Senior Director and Head of Trust and Safety, Google APAC (Asia Pacific region), informed that the company will always comply with the regulations of the jurisdictions in which it operates. According to PTI, Mitra assured that Google prioritises user safety as one of its core values.

The Google executive also mentioned that the tech giant may tighten these checks. "We are in the process of some more policy changes that are going to come out in a matter of few weeks...which will make it more explicit on requirements...," he said.

Mitra informed that the company removed over 2000 apps from Play Store in India based on leads and inputs hinting at violation of policy, lack of disclosures, and misinformation.

Citing the difference in nature of various loan apps, Mitra elaborated that apps in India are a combination of misrepresentation, non-compliance with policies and regulations, while the US market has predatory loans.

Mitra also ensured the company will work closely with the government and industry on the issue of new regulations and policies "as and when regulation comes.”