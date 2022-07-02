Technology News
loading

Google Says to Delete Users’ Location History for Abortion Clinics, Domestic Violence Centres

Google also announced to protect users’ privacy at locations including fertility centres, addiction treatment facilities, and weight loss clinics.

By Agencies | Updated: 2 July 2022 10:58 IST
Google Says to Delete Users’ Location History for Abortion Clinics, Domestic Violence Centres

US Supreme Court recently made a decision to strip American women of constitutional rights to abortion

Highlights
  • Google will not store location data of weight loss clinics
  • The change will take effect in the coming weeks
  • Fitzpatrick sought to reassure users that it takes data privacy seriously

Google announced Friday it would delete users' location history when they visit abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters and other places where privacy is sought.

"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. "This change will take effect in the coming weeks."

Other places from which Google will not store location data include fertility centres, addiction treatment facilities, and weight loss clinics.

The announcement comes a week after the US Supreme Court made the tectonic decision to strip American women of constitutional rights to abortion, leading a dozen states to ban or severely restrict the procedure and prompting mass protests across the country.

Activists and politicians have been calling on Google and other tech giants to limit the amount of information they collect to avoid it being used by law enforcement for abortion investigations and prosecutions.

Fitzpatrick also sought to reassure users that the company takes data privacy seriously.

"Google has a long track record of pushing back on overly broad demands from law enforcement, including objecting to some demands entirely," she wrote.

"We take into account the privacy and security expectations of people using our products, and we notify people when we comply with government demands."

Concerns over smartphone data and reproductive rights arose even before the Supreme Court ruling, when several conservative US states in recent months passed laws that give members of the public the right to sue doctors who perform abortions — or anyone who helps facilitate them.

That led a group of top Democratic lawmakers in May to send a letter to Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, asking him to stop collecting smartphone location data lest it become "a tool for far-right extremists looking to crack down on people seeking reproductive health care."

Ever since the SC ruling, there has been several announcements by social media platforms to remove abortion-related data. With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that vacuum up personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. One fear is that law enforcement or vigilantes could use those data troves against people seeking ways to end unwanted pregnancies.

History has repeatedly demonstrated that whenever people's personal data is tracked and stored, there's always a risk that it could be misused or abused. With the Supreme Court's Friday overruling of the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision that legalized abortion, collected location data, text messages, search histories, emails and seemingly innocuous period and ovulation-tracking apps could be used to prosecute people who seek an abortion — or medical care for a miscarriage — as well as those who assist them.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Location History, Abortion Rights
Donald Trump’s Social Media Firm Said to Receive Subpoenas From SEC, Federal Jury

Related Stories

Google Says to Delete Users’ Location History for Abortion Clinics, Domestic Violence Centres
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  2. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  5. Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  6. Watch the Chilling Trailer for Netflix’s True Crime Series Indian Predator
  7. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  8. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Says to Delete Users’ Location History for Abortion Clinics, Domestic Violence Centres
  2. Donald Trump’s Social Media Firm Said to Receive Subpoenas From SEC, Federal Jury
  3. Hyderabad Plans to Set Up 330 EV Charging Centres Based on Feasibility of Locations
  4. iPhone 14 Demand Likely to Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent, Specifications Tipped: Report
  6. Tether Announces to Reduce Commercial Paper Holdings by July End Amid Crypto Gloom
  7. TikTok Said to Reassure Lawmakers on US Data Security, Writes Letter to Ensure Information Transfer to Oracle
  8. Government Warns Ed-Tech Companies Against Unfair Trade Practices
  9. Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart
  10. Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.