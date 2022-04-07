Google is introducing Privacy Guide, which is a step-by-step guided tour of some existing privacy and security controls in Chrome. The Privacy Guide will enable users to easily understand what happens when a particular setting is on or off. The search giant has announced that the Privacy Guide will start rolling out to all M100 Chrome desktop users soon. Earlier this year, the desktop version of the Google Chrome got a new feature dubbed Journeys, which allows users to revisit topics they have searched previously.

Google said in a blog post that by using the Privacy Guide, “you'll learn about the benefits, trade-offs, and privacy implications of each setting so you can easily understand what happens when a particular one is on or off.” The Privacy Guide will feature controls for cookies, history sync, safe browsing on Chrome. “As we receive feedback from the community, we may add more settings to the guide over time,” said Audrey An, Product Manager at Chrome at Google Safety Engineering Center.

The Privacy Guide will appear in the Security and Privacy tab in Chrome settings. The company said that the Privacy Guide will start rolling out to all M100 Chrome desktop users only in the coming weeks. Users will be able to access the feature by clicking on the three dots on the top-right corner of your Chrome browser > Settings > Security and Privacy > Privacy Guide.

In February, the desktop version of the Web browser got a new feature dubbed Journeys, which allows users to revisit topics they have searched previously. With Journeys, the search giant helps in organising browsing history by eliminating the process of manually trying to find previously viewed pages. Users can access Journeys by visiting the browser's History page or by typing a related word in the address bar. Chrome will then display a Resume your research option with a list of sites you have visited before.