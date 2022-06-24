Technology News
loading

Google Announces Release of Chrome OS 103, Chrome OS Beta 104 With New Features

Google has launched the Nearby Share feature with the Chrome OS 103 for Chromebooks.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 24 June 2022 05:50 IST
Google Announces Release of Chrome OS 103, Chrome OS Beta 104 With New Features

Users can manually enable Phone Hub

Highlights
  • Chrome users can manually enable Phone Hub
  • Chrome OS 104 is currently in beta phase
  • New Nearby Sharing feature is 10x faster, claims Google

Google has announced the release of Chrome OS 103 for Android, along with the release of Chrome OS Beta 104. The Chrome OS 103 update adds your phone's camera to the Phone Hub as a row of four recent photos. It also brings the Nearby Share feature on Chromebooks that can now receive Wi-Fi credentials from Android. Meanwhile, the Chrome OS Beta 104 is adding Region Capture for desktops. It will allow users to crop self-captured video tracks. The update is bringing new Media Queries Level 4 Syntax and Evaluation as well.

Chrome OS 103 has been released with several new features, announced by Google. With the new update, Chrome OS 103 adds a user's phone's camera roll to the Phone Hub as row of four recent photos, including screenshots. If you tap on the image, it will start downloading and store under Downloads folder for editing and uploading. This feature will also work offline.

To manually enable the Phone Hub, users can head over to Settings > Connected Devices > [your phone].

Google has also added Nearby Share feature on Chromebooks. With this feature, Chromebooks will now receive Wi-Fi credentials from Android. Google claims that sharing will be 10x faster with this update. Lastly, Chrome OS 103 brings a new screenshot application that is aimed at convenience of teachers. The feature is ideal for making video lessons and will let users draw and highlight screen when recording from a selfie camera. Google said that the new application will start rolling out this week.

The release of Chrome OS 104 has also been announced by Google. The beta version of Chrome OS 104 is bringing features like Region Capture, Media Queries Level 4 Syntax, Origin Trials, and more. With Region Caption, Chrome on desktop will now allow users to crop self-captured video recordings. Web applications with Region Capture will be able to crop a recording and remove content from it before sharing it remotely.

Media Queries Level 4 Syntax and Evaluation includes a syntax for a range of queries. These can now be written using mathematical comparison operators that are ordinary. It also supports logical operators. In addition, the Chrome OS Beta 104 is bringing Origin Trials. This allows users to try new features and provide feedback on its usability, practicality, and effectiveness to web standards community.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome OS, Chromebooks, Android
Amazon Debuts CodeWhisperer as an AI Code-Writing Tool for Tech Workers, Developers
NASA Orders to Halt the Sale of Moon Dust Collected During the 1969 Apollo 11 Mission

Related Stories

Google Announces Release of Chrome OS 103, Chrome OS Beta 104 With New Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launched in India: All Details Here
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  5. iPhone 13 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in April 2022: Report
  6. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  7. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Poco F4 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Selfie Camera May Offer Higher Resolution: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Toyota Recalls 2,700 Electric Cars Produced Between March and June for Faulty Wheel That May Detach
  2. YouTube Music Rolls Out Support for Android 12’s Media Recommendations Feature: Report
  3. Artificial Photosynthesis Developed to Help Make Food Production More Energy-Efficient
  4. NASA Orders to Halt the Sale of Moon Dust Collected During the 1969 Apollo 11 Mission
  5. Google Announces Release of Chrome OS 103, Chrome OS Beta 104 With New Features
  6. Amazon Debuts CodeWhisperer as an AI Code-Writing Tool for Tech Workers, Developers
  7. Cybersecurity Threats Are Biggest Risk to National Security, Warn Cyber Experts
  8. BIS Said to Roll Out New Performance Standards for EV Batteries to Ensure Consumer Safety
  9. Samsung To Launch Galaxy S22 Ultra Night Lively Special Edition
  10. Internet Shutdowns Dangerous for Democracies, Should Be Stopped Immediately, Says UN
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.