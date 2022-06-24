Google has announced the release of Chrome OS 103 for Android, along with the release of Chrome OS Beta 104. The Chrome OS 103 update adds your phone's camera to the Phone Hub as a row of four recent photos. It also brings the Nearby Share feature on Chromebooks that can now receive Wi-Fi credentials from Android. Meanwhile, the Chrome OS Beta 104 is adding Region Capture for desktops. It will allow users to crop self-captured video tracks. The update is bringing new Media Queries Level 4 Syntax and Evaluation as well.

Chrome OS 103 has been released with several new features, announced by Google. With the new update, Chrome OS 103 adds a user's phone's camera roll to the Phone Hub as row of four recent photos, including screenshots. If you tap on the image, it will start downloading and store under Downloads folder for editing and uploading. This feature will also work offline.

To manually enable the Phone Hub, users can head over to Settings > Connected Devices > [your phone].

Google has also added Nearby Share feature on Chromebooks. With this feature, Chromebooks will now receive Wi-Fi credentials from Android. Google claims that sharing will be 10x faster with this update. Lastly, Chrome OS 103 brings a new screenshot application that is aimed at convenience of teachers. The feature is ideal for making video lessons and will let users draw and highlight screen when recording from a selfie camera. Google said that the new application will start rolling out this week.

The release of Chrome OS 104 has also been announced by Google. The beta version of Chrome OS 104 is bringing features like Region Capture, Media Queries Level 4 Syntax, Origin Trials, and more. With Region Caption, Chrome on desktop will now allow users to crop self-captured video recordings. Web applications with Region Capture will be able to crop a recording and remove content from it before sharing it remotely.

Media Queries Level 4 Syntax and Evaluation includes a syntax for a range of queries. These can now be written using mathematical comparison operators that are ordinary. It also supports logical operators. In addition, the Chrome OS Beta 104 is bringing Origin Trials. This allows users to try new features and provide feedback on its usability, practicality, and effectiveness to web standards community.