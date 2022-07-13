Technology News
Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means

The turbulent economic conditions have caused concern in big tech companies as well as the start-ups about a possible recession.

By Amit Chaturvedi | Updated: 13 July 2022 12:26 IST
Google has hired thousands of people this year.

Google has told employees that it will be slowing down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, according to an internal memo sent by CEO Sundar Pichai and obtained by The Washington Post. The company has hired thousands of people this year, but Mr Pichai said in his email that it will now focus on "engineering, technical and other critical roles", the Post further said in its report. Historically, Google has remained immune to economic dips in the technology sector. But now, Mr Pichai's memo has created a buzz.

According to the Post, the Google CEO said in his email, "We need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus and more hunger than we've shown on sunnier days."

What this really means is that Google will be "pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas", according to the email.

Google is not the only company that's slowing down hiring. Uber and Meta too have sent similar memos to their employees, warning them about "serious times" and the need to cut costs, reported The Verge.

The outlet also said that Snap and Spotify announced plans to slow hiring, whereas Twitter, Netflix and GameStop decided to lay off employees.

The turbulent economic conditions have caused concern in big tech companies as well as the start-ups about a possible recession. The investors too have warned these companies to prepare for tougher conditions ahead.

According to its last quarterly report, Google's parent company Alphabet had 160,000 employees.

