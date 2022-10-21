Technology News
loading

Google to Review CCI's Antitrust Fine Over Allegation of Dominance in Android Market

Google said Android has created more choices for everyone and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 October 2022 18:39 IST
Google to Review CCI's Antitrust Fine Over Allegation of Dominance in Android Market

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Benjamin Dada

Google has been fined for abusing its dominant position in Android mobile devices marketplace

Highlights
  • Google said it will "review the decision to evaluate the next steps"
  • CCI has directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline
  • Android is a popular open-source, mobile operating system

Google on Friday said it will review Competition Commission's (CCI) decision to impose a Rs. 1,338 crore penalty for alleged anti-competitive practice, and termed the order a "major setback" for Indian consumers and businesses.

In its first official response after the CCI order, Google said Android has created more choices for everyone and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world.

"The CCI's decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians who trust Android's security features, and raising the cost of mobile devices for Indians," a Google spokesperson said in an email statement.

Google said it will "review the decision to evaluate the next steps".

The competition watchdog on Thursday slapped a steep penalty of Rs. 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

The regulator, which passed the order after ordering a detailed probe more than three years ago, has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

Android is a popular open-source, mobile operating system installed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of smartphones and tablets.

CCI, which had started probing the case in April 2019, has directed that OEMs should not be restrained from choosing from among Google's proprietary applications to be pre-installed and also not be forced to pre-install a bouquet of applications on their smart devices. 

In other news, Alphabet's Google has also been sued in Texas for allegedly collecting biometric data of millions of Texans without obtaining proper consent, the attorney general's office said in a statement on Thursday.

The complaint says that companies operating in Texas have been barred for more than a decade from collecting people's faces, voices or other biometric data without advanced, informed consent.

The collection occurred through products like Google Photos, Google Assistant, and Nest Hub Max, the statement said.

 

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google India, CCI, Antitrust Fine
Snapchat+ Members Get Custom Story Expiration, More Features Released

Related Stories

Google to Review CCI's Antitrust Fine Over Allegation of Dominance in Android Market
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Details
  3. Redmi Pad Review: An Obvious Choice
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Updated Renders Show Rounded Corners, Thinner Frame
  5. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale
  6. Gotham Knights PC Review: A Technical Disaster, to Say the Least
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sales End October 23: Don't Miss These Deals
  9. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  10. Black Panther 2 Tickets Now Live in Select Cities Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Records Highest Growth in Festive Season, Smartphone Sale Dominates
  2. ED Freezes Fresh Deposits Worth Rs. 78 Crore After Raids at Premises of Razorpay, Chinese Loan Apps
  3. ISRO's LVM3 to Launch With 36 Broadband Communication Satellites Tonight
  4. NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust
  5. Apple Reportedly Testing a Lite Version Of macOS For M2 Powered iPad Pro
  6. NASA, IIT-Madras Researchers Study Microbes on ISS to Understand Risks Associated With Space Travel
  7. Google to Review CCI's Antitrust Fine Over Allegation of Dominance in Android Market
  8. Snapchat+ Members Get Custom Story Expiration, More Features Released
  9. Google, Netflix Under Scrutiny in South Korea Over Network Fees
  10. Metaverse Hype Remains Stirred Despite 80 Percent Dip in Trading Volume
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.