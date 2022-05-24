Technology News
Google Assistant to Now Alert Android Users of Threats to Passwords on Google Chrome

Google has also updated the Google Play Store along with the Services update.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 24 May 2022 14:50 IST
Google Play service v22.18 update aims at improving browsing hygiene on Android

Highlights
  • Google Systems update v22.18 was announced on May 23
  • Earlier April 2022 Google Services update improved Password Manager
  • The previous May 2022 Google Services update brought bug fixes

Google Assistant will now alert users while browsing Google Chrome if their credentials have been exposed to any risks on supported websites using the Password. Checkup tool. The assistant will prompt them to change their credentials and can also help set a stronger password. This Google System update v22.18 for Android smartphones was updated on May 23 through Google Play services. Google has also introduced Google Play Store v30.3 update with a slew of improvements. Earlier, Google with Play services May 2022 update had brought in bug fixes for account management, utilities, and system management on Android.

The Google Play services v22.18 update offers the updated security & privacy feature. Google's new services update for Android smartphones brings an updated version of Password Checkup. This new updated version enables Google Assistant to alert the users if their passwords and usernames have been compromised or are under threat while browsing supported websites on Google Chrome on smartphones running Android. Along with the alert, Google Assistant will also ask you wether you'd want it to auto generate a more secure password.

Along with Play services v22.18 update, Google has also introduced the Google Play Store v30.3 update. The update brings improvements to play-as-you-download feature to reduce waiting times for gamers. It also introduces new features to help users discover apps and games better. The new update allows faster and reliable downloads and installation of apps through optimisations. There are new added features in Play Pass and Play Points programmes as well as an enhanced version of Google Play Billing.

The May 2022 Google Play services update also brings critical bug fixes for Android Auto, Android phones, Android tablets, Android TV, and Wear OS. The bug fixes are for account management, utilities, system management, and system diagnostics related services. Through these bug fixes, Google aimed at improving connectivity, performance, and stability on Android.

On May 16, Google rolled out services update v22.15, which allowed parents to set a persistent launcher on Android devices supervised with Family Link using local parental controls.

In April 2022 Google system updates, the company had improved its Password Manager that allowed users to import and store passwords for local users and also switch accounts. It also removed support for using Find My Device on Android Work Profiles.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
