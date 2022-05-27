Technology News
Google, Apple Asked to Stop Hosting Apps That Accept Payment in e-CNY in a Proposed US Bill

The move comes after WeChat announced it would begin supporting CNY earlier this year.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2022 12:43 IST
Google, Apple Asked to Stop Hosting Apps That Accept Payment in e-CNY in a Proposed US Bill

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Romero/ James Yarema

The bill is sponsored by Senators Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio and Mike Braun

  • It is claimed that digital yuan could pose privacy concernes
  • The apps are claimed to provide "real-time visibility into transactions"
  • "Transactions contain precise data about users' financial activity"

Republican senators want to bar US app stores including Apple and Google from hosting apps that allow payments to be made with China's digital currency, amid fears the payment system could allow Beijing to spy on Americans.

The bill, unveiled Thursday and first reported by Reuters, states that companies that own or control app stores "shall not carry or support any app in [their] app store(s) within the United States that supports or enables transactions in e-CNY." It is sponsored by Senators Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio and Mike Braun.

According to Cotton's office, digital yuan could provide the Chinese government with "real-time visibility into all transactions on the network, posing privacy and security concerns for American persons who join this network."

The Center for a New American Security, a Washington, DC-based think tank, said in a January 2021 report that China's digital currency and electronic payments system was "likely to be a boon for CCP surveillance in the economy and for government interference in the lives of Chinese citizens," noting that "transactions will contain precise data about users and their financial activity."

The move comes after WeChat, a messaging and payment application owned by China's Tencent with over 1.2 billion users, announced it would begin supporting the currency earlier this year. Alipay, the hugely popular payments app owned by Jack Ma's Ant Group, also accepts the digital currency. Both apps are available in the Apple and Google App stores.

Apple, Alphabet's Google, Ant Group and Tencent did not respond to requests for comment.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington called the legislation "another example of the United States wantonly bullying foreign companies by abusing state power on the untenable ground of national security."

While stopping potential national security threats related to China is a rare point of bipartisan agreement in the deeply divided US Congress, prospects for the bill's passage ahead of midterm elections are uncertain.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Google, Apple Asked to Stop Hosting Apps That Accept Payment in e-CNY in a Proposed US Bill
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.