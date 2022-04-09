Technology News
loading

Google Antitrust Case: US Judge Not Convinced Company’s Conduct Will Get Sanction

Google is accused of violating antitrust law in its handling of its search business.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 April 2022 10:58 IST
Google Antitrust Case: US Judge Not Convinced Company’s Conduct Will Get Sanction

Google has responded that it did nothing wrong

Highlights
  • Google said that 21,000 of the emails were still at issue
  • The Justice Department filed the lawsuit against Google in 2020
  • 98,000 documents were given to the government

The US federal judge hearing the government's antitrust case against Alphabet's Google said on Friday he was not convinced that he had the authority to sanction the company for overzealous use of attorney-client privilege if it occurred before the Justice Department's lawsuit was filed.

The department had asked Judge Amit Mehta in a court filing to sanction Google, saying the company's "Communicate with Care" programme, which asked employees to add a lawyer to many emails, was sometimes a "game" to shield communications that did not genuinely fall under attorney-client privilege. Google responded that it did nothing wrong.

Mehta, of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, said that there were an "eye-popping" 140,000 documents originally slated as falling under attorney-client privilege but that 98,000 or those were quickly given to the government. But he also said that he was "not sure a federal court has the authority" to sanction that practice since it occurred before the government filed its lawsuit.

John Schmidtlein, Google's attorney in the case, said that 21,000 of the emails were still at issue.

Kenneth Dintzer, the Justice Department's lawyer, asked that Google be sanctioned for the practice and be required to turn over the 21,000 emails. He argued that the practice cost the government valuable time in putting together its case.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit against Google in 2020, accusing it of violating antitrust law in its handling of its search business. Trial was set for September 2023.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Elon Musk to Meet With Twitter Employees for the First Time Since Joining Board

Related Stories

Google Antitrust Case: US Judge Not Convinced Company’s Conduct Will Get Sanction
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  2. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
  6. Realme GT 2, Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Confirmed
  7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  8. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  9. iQoo Z6 Pro Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
#Latest Stories
  1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tickets Now Live for IMAX, 4DX Across India
  2. Ukraine Crisis: Acer Suspends Business in Russia
  3. Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Build Vehicle Designed to Be a Robotaxi
  4. Astronomers May Have Discovered Universe’s Most Distant Galaxy, Located 13.5 Billion Light-Years Away
  5. Tesla, Block, Blockstream to Mine Bitcoin Off Solar Power in Texas
  6. Google Antitrust Case: US Judge Not Convinced Company’s Conduct Will Get Sanction
  7. Elon Musk to Meet With Twitter Employees for the First Time Since Joining Board
  8. Twitter Account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Office Hacked
  9. Ax-1: SpaceX, Axiom Launch First Private Mission for International Space Station
  10. ‘Remote Work Revolution’: Coinbase Pitches Flexibility, Inclusivity to Get Indian Software Talent Onboard
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.