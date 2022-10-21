Technology News
loading

Google Antitrust Penalty Amount 'Provisional'; CCI Awaits Requisite Financial Details

Google has made significant upward revisions in financial data presented vide its submission dated October 11, vis-a-vis that of December 2021, says CCI.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 October 2022 23:09 IST
Google Antitrust Penalty Amount 'Provisional'; CCI Awaits Requisite Financial Details

Google said it will review the CCI order and termed it as a "major setback"

Highlights
  • Google was fined for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets
  • Total revenue of various heads for the FY 2021 is higher than turnover
  • Google has been asked to do the needful within 30 days

The Competition Commission's penalty amount of Rs. 1,337.68 crore imposed on Google is "provisional" as the regulator has asked the internet major to furnish requisite financial details since the data was not presented in a reliable manner.

On Thursday, the watchdog penalised Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and also ordered the company to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

The penalty of Rs. 1,337.76 crore translates to 10 percent of Google's average of relevant turnover for the last three preceding financial years 2018-19, 2019-2020 and 2020-21.

According to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Google has made significant upward revisions in the financial data presented vide its submission dated October 11, 2022, vis-a-vis that of December 17, 2021.

However, this data is still subject to multiple caveats, disclaimers, assumptions, exclusions, as per the regulator's order passed on Thursday.

"The Commission takes a serious note of such glaring inconsistencies and wide disclaimers in presenting various data points by Google. The Commission is constrained to observe that despite commanding enormous resources, Google has failed to provide the data in the manner sought by the Commission despite the grant of sufficient time, as sought by it," CCI said in the order made public on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, Google said it will review the CCI order and termed it as a "major setback" for Indian consumers and businesses.

As per the order, the sum total of revenue of various segments/ heads for the FY 2021-21 is higher than the total turnover of Google for the said financial year.

"Thus, taking a conservative approach at this stage, the Commission decides to take the lower revenue data, as submitted by Google vide its submission dated 11.10.2022, as relevant turnover for computation of quantum of penalty," it noted.

In the 293-page order, the regulator said the aforesaid penalty amount is "provisional and subject to revision on Google furnishing the requisite financial details and supporting documents as sought by the Commission vide order dated 19.09.2022".

The internet major has been asked to do the needful within 30 days from the receipt of the latest order.

"It is further clarified that the basis of determination of penalty i.e., relevant turnover as well as appropriate percentage thereof has already been decided vide this order.

"However, the actual quantum of penalty may undergo a revision based on revenue data to be submitted by Google and to that extent only, the present penalty is provisional," it said.

"This clearly shows that data has not been presented by Google in a reliable manner. In this regard, it is observed that the Commission has given an unambiguous direction to Google that the data should be supported by certificates of Chartered Accountants. However, Google has not provided the same and rather has provided certificates of its own officers," the regulator noted.

As against the claims of Google, CCI said it does not find any mitigating factor in the present matter, which would warrant a reduction in the penalty computation, rather there are aggravating factors viz the conduct on the part of Google is continuing unhindered at least since 2011.

 

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, google India, CCI Android devices
Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Rajasthan on October 22 From Nathdwara Temple
Apple’s Industrial Design Chief Evans Hankey to Leave 3 Years After Taking Over the Job

Related Stories

Google Antitrust Penalty Amount 'Provisional'; CCI Awaits Requisite Financial Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Details
  3. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  4. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale
  5. Watch the Trailer for Indian Predator Season 3, Out October 28 on Netflix
  6. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  7. Realme 10 Series Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch This Month
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting MIUI 13 in India: Reports
  10. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Industrial Design Chief Evans Hankey to Leave 3 Years After Taking Over the Job
  2. Google Antitrust Penalty Amount 'Provisional'; CCI Awaits Requisite Financial Details
  3. Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Rajasthan on October 22 From Nathdwara Temple
  4. Reliance Jio Net Profit Rises to Rs. 4,518 Crore in September Quarter Amid Deployment of 5G Services
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Records Highest Growth in Festive Season, Smartphone Sale Dominates
  6. ED Freezes Fresh Deposits Worth Rs. 78 Crore After Raids at Premises of Razorpay, Chinese Loan Apps
  7. ISRO's LVM3 to Launch With 36 Broadband Communication Satellites on Saturday
  8. NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust
  9. Apple Reportedly Testing a Lite Version Of macOS For M2 Powered iPad Pro
  10. NASA, IIT-Madras Researchers Study Microbes on ISS to Understand Risks Associated With Space Travel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.