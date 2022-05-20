Technology News
loading

Google to Allow Tinder Owner Match to Offer Alternate Payment Systems to Users on Play Store

Tinder parent Match said it has withdrawn its request for a temporary restraining order against Google.

By Agencies | Updated: 20 May 2022 18:16 IST
Google to Allow Tinder Owner Match to Offer Alternate Payment Systems to Users on Play Store

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Tinder

Match said it has withdrawn its request for a temporary restraining order

Highlights
  • Match sued Google in May
  • Match's lawsuit came against the backdrop of ongoing cases
  • Google's response came a day after Match filed a lawsuit

Match Group said on Friday that Alphabet's Google will allow the dating apps maker to offer users a choice in payment systems, eliminating Google's control over user data.

Match sued Google in May, calling the action a "last resort" to prevent Tinder and its other apps from being booted off the Google Play store for refusing to share up to 30 percent of sales.

The company said it has withdrawn its request for a temporary restraining order against Google after some concessions, including eliminating its complete control over user data.

Match's lawsuit came against the backdrop of ongoing cases brought by Fortnite maker Epic Games, dozens of US state attorneys general and others in targeting Google's allegedly anticompetitive conduct related to the Play store.

The development comes almost 10 days after Google rejected an app store monopoly suit filed by Tinder parent Match Group, saying it is a "self-interested" campaign putting money ahead of user safety.

Google's response came a day after Match filed a lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco accusing the tech titan of abusing control of the Play Store that sells digital content for Android-powered phones.

"This is just a continuation of Match Group's self-interested campaign to avoid paying for the significant value they receive from the mobile platforms they've built their business on," a Google spokesperson told AFP.

The litigation comes as part of an ongoing battle by Match, Epic Games and others to force Google parent Alphabet and iPhone maker Apple to loosen their grips on their respective app stores.

Match's filing came after Google modified Play Store rules to require its family of apps to use the Internet giant's payment system, which collects fees of up to 30 percent on transactions, court paperwork said.

Google has made it clear that it will remove Match apps from the Play Store if they do not comply with the rule, Match said in the filing, which described such punishment as a "death knell."

"This is a case about the strategic manipulation of markets, broken promises, and abuse of power," Match said in the suit.

Google countered that Match is free to make its apps available elsewhere online, including on its own website.

While the App Store is the only gateway for content to get onto Apple mobile devices, users of Android-powered smartphones or tablets can download apps at their own risk from online venues other than Google's Play Store.

Match's lawsuit contends that despite having options, users get content for Android devices from the Play Store more than 90 percent of the time.

Match apps offered in the Play Store qualify to pay fees of just 15 percent on subscriptions, according to the Google spokesperson.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Match, Google, Alphabet, Tinder
Elon Musk to Discuss Amazon’s Connectivity, Protection With Brazil’s President Bolsonaro on Upcoming Visit
Ethereum’s Eco-Friendly Revamp ‘Merge’ May Go Live in August, Unless a ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Explodes

Related Stories

Google to Allow Tinder Owner Match to Offer Alternate Payment Systems to Users on Play Store
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  4. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  5. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  6. Realme GT Neo 3T Tipped to Launch Next Month in India
  7. Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Review: Enough of An Upgrade?
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Band 7 Launch Set for May 24, Xiaomi Teases Larger Display With Increased Viewing Area
  2. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Kicks Off With Deals, Discounts on Phones, TVs
  3. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max Top Most Sold Smartphones List for Q1 2022: IDC
  5. New State Mobile May Update Live on Android, iOS; Brings New Map, Weapon, More
  6. Amazfit GTR 2 New Version With 11 Days of Battery Life Launched: Details
  7. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  8. Researchers Develop Topological Insulators That Could One Day Allow Efficient Light-Based Computing
  9. Ethereum’s Eco-Friendly Revamp ‘Merge’ May Go Live in August, Unless a ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Explodes
  10. Google to Allow Tinder Owner Match to Offer Alternate Payment Systems to Users on Play Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.