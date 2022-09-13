Google is reportedly facing claims for damages to the tune of EUR 25.4 billion (roughly Rs. 2,04,500 crore), in two lawsuits set to be filed by publishers over the coming weeks. The Alphabet-owned firm will face action in a Dutch court and the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal, over the company's digital advertising practices, according to a report. Google has recently been investigated by competition watchdogs across Europe, after publishers have complained that it benefits unfairly over rivals from its adtech business.

In the coming weeks, a law firm representing publishers will file two lawsuits against Google over digital advertising, according to a report by Reuters. Publishers have previously complained about the firm's adtech practices, prompting investigations from regulators in Europe.

According to the report, the company will face action in two jurisdictions, to obtain compensation for publishers in the UK and in Europe.

The lawsuits will reportedly be filed in the coming weeks, at a Dutch court, and the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Both lawsuits will be funded by litigation funder Harbour — the Dutch lawsuit will cover publishers affected by Google's digital advertising business, while the UK lawsuit will seek compensation for revenues of news publishers and sites supported by ads, as per the report.

Google's latest antitrust woes in Europe comes after previous reports that the company is facing scrutiny into its adtech practices by both the European Commission and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK.