Google Reportedly Faces $25.4 Billion in Damages Claims Over Adtech Practices in UK, Dutch Courts

Google is already facing scrutiny into its adtech business by both the European Commission and the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 13 September 2022 15:48 IST
  • Google is facing $25.4 billion in damages claims from publishers
  • The firm is facing action in a Dutch court and before a UK tribunal
  • Google is already facing scrutiny by the European Commission and the CMA

Google is reportedly facing claims for damages to the tune of EUR 25.4 billion (roughly Rs. 2,04,500 crore), in two lawsuits set to be filed by publishers over the coming weeks. The Alphabet-owned firm will face action in a Dutch court and the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal, over the company's digital advertising practices, according to a report. Google has recently been investigated by competition watchdogs across Europe, after publishers have complained that it benefits unfairly over rivals from its adtech business. 

In the coming weeks, a law firm representing publishers will file two lawsuits against Google over digital advertising, according to a report by Reuters. Publishers have previously complained about the firm's adtech practices, prompting investigations from regulators in Europe.

According to the report, the company will face action in two jurisdictions, to obtain compensation for publishers in the UK and in Europe.

The lawsuits will reportedly be filed in the coming weeks, at a Dutch court, and the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal. 

Both lawsuits will be funded by litigation funder Harbour — the Dutch lawsuit will cover publishers affected by Google's digital advertising business, while the UK lawsuit will seek compensation for revenues of news publishers and sites supported by ads, as per the report.  

Google's latest antitrust woes in Europe comes after previous reports that the company is facing scrutiny into its adtech practices by both the European Commission and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK. 

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Adtech, Alphabet, Regulators, EU
Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details

