Google has announced several new features for Chrome web browser on iPhone and iPad. The new Chrome version for iOS is bringing five new additions to the web browsing application including enhanced Google Safe Browsing, AutoFill passwords on any application, return to recent tab feature, and more to improve the user experience for iPhone and iPad users. A few of these features like Enhanced Safe Browsing and Chrome Actions were already present on Chrome's desktop and Android versions. Google also said that more features to Chrome on iOS will be announced in the coming weeks.

Google Chrome on iOS new features:

The tech giant, Google has introduced five new features for its web browsing application, Chrome on iOS. To begin with, the company is bringing improved Google Safe Browsing for iPhone and iPad users. If users turn on this feature, Chrome will predict and warn them proactively if a website is unsafe by sending the information for checking. Chrome will also warn users if their password and username credentials have been compromised in third-party data breach and it will suggest them to change the passwords everywhere.

In another update, Google is adding AutoFill passwords feature to Chrome application on iOS. The new feature will automatically fill in your password in any application or website on iPhones and iPad through Google Password Manager.

Moreover, Chrome on iOS users are also getting a revamped interface that is aimed towards making it easier for them to discover new content or start a fresh search. Users will still be able to see the recent tabs and frequently visited websites. The company said that this change will also make its way to Android soon.

Next up, Chrome for iPhone and iPad users are also getting improved website language translation using on-device machine learning. Chrome will automatically translate the website for users to match their preferences. The updated language identification model will be able to accurately figure out the language of the website as well.

Lastly, Google will soon add Chrome Actions on iOS for users to get things quickly from the Chrome address bar. Users will be able to find the desired action by simply typing its title in the address bar. It will be able to perform functions like Clear Browsing Data, Open Incognito Tab, and Set Chrome as Default Browser.

Features such as Chrome Actions, enhanced Safe Browsing, and AutoFill Passwords were earlier only present on Android and desktop versions of Chrome.

To turn on Safe Browsing, users can head over to Settings > Google Services > Turn on Safe Browsing in the Chrome on iOS application.

To set up AutoFill password feature on iOS, users can head over to Settings on their iPhones and iPads > Select Passwords. Then follow the prompts to unlock their iPhone or iPad, Select AutoFill Passwords > Enable AutoFill Passwords > Select Chrome > Follow the on-screen instructions to finish setting up the new feature.

Google also plans to bring even more features to Chrome on iOS in the coming weeks.