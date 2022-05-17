Technology News
loading

Google Lets Personal Accounts Stay on No-Cost G Suite Legacy Free Edition; Sign Up Until June 27

Google had announced that G Suite legacy free edition plan will no longer be available starting July 1.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 17 May 2022 12:08 IST
Google Lets Personal Accounts Stay on No-Cost G Suite Legacy Free Edition; Sign Up Until June 27

Photo Credit: Google

Google has now decided to let users stay on G Suite legacy free edition plan for personal use

Highlights
  • Old users can sign-up for the no-cost Legacy G Suite until June 27
  • Google Workspace plan was priced at Rs. 125 per month per user in India
  • Users can continue using their custom domain with Gmail

Google is letting users stay on G Suite legacy free edition plan for personal use as the no-cost alternative. The tech giant had announced in January that G Suite legacy free edition plan will no longer be available starting July 1 this year. Google had said that it was working on a no-cost option for G Suite legacy users to let them move their content and data. Old users will be able to sign up for the no-cost Legacy G Suite until June 27. G Suite, Google's cloud-based suite of productivity and collaboration tools, was launched in 2006 as Google Apps and later rebranded and named as Workspace.

The American company had announced in January that G Suite legacy free edition plan will no longer be available starting July 1 this year. Users could retain access to their accounts by switching to a paid Google Workspace plan. For business starters, the Google Workspace plan was priced at Rs. 125 per month per user in India. Google's decision to force early G Suite users to pay a monthly fee to continue to use the custom domain-based service was criticised.

A few days later, Google said it was working on a no-cost option to help G Suite legacy users to let them move their content and data.

Google has now decided to let users stay on G Suite legacy free edition plan for personal use as the no-cost alternative. The company has said that the users can continue using their custom domain with Gmail, retain access to no-cost Google services such as Google Drive and Google Meet, and keep their purchases and data. Users have posted on Reddit about the option going live. The screenshot shows the option “Personal use: stay on no-cost Legacy G Suite,” where users can opt-out of the automatic transition by confirming that their legacy subscription is for personal use. Old users will be able to sign-up for the no-cost Legacy G Suite until June 27.

g suite reddit s

Photo Credit: Reddit/ u/AB3DC

The account of users who don't take any action will be suspended starting on August 1, 2022. To reactivate the account, users will either need to upgrade to Google Workspace or opt out of the transition for non-commercial use.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Workspace, G Suite legacy free edition plan
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Apple to Let Developers Automatically Charge Increased Subscription Prices
Motorola Phones Make Comeback in South Korea After 9 Years, Starts Pre-Order Sales for Edge 20 Lite 5G, Moto G50 5G

Related Stories

Google Lets Personal Accounts Stay on No-Cost G Suite Legacy Free Edition; Sign Up Until June 27
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  2. Apple Brings iOS 15.5 With Underlying Changes Ahead of WWDC 2022
  3. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  4. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  5. OnePlus Nord Getting Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
  7. Review: Apex Legends Mobile is a lot like Apex Legends
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Apple to Introduce Major System Changes With iOS 16: Report
  10. iQoo Neo 6 SE Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of May 6 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Phones Make Comeback in South Korea After 9 Years, Starts Pre-Order Sales for Edge 20 Lite 5G, Moto G50 5G
  2. Google Lets Personal Accounts Stay on No-Cost G Suite Legacy Free Edition; Sign Up Until June 27
  3. Apple to Let Developers Automatically Charge Increased Subscription Prices
  4. Bitcoin, Ether See Red Again as Market Pressure Continues to Worry Investors
  5. Coinbase Rolls Out New Features to Enable NFT Trading, dApp Access for Users
  6. iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4 Released Ahead of WWDC 2022
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Leaked, Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  8. Uber Launches Robot Food Delivery Service With Autonomous Vehicles in California
  9. Elon Musk Says Will Seek Lower Price for Twitter Due to Higher Spam Accounts
  10. Tesla Stops Taking Orders for Cybertruck Outside North America
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.