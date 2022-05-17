Google is letting users stay on G Suite legacy free edition plan for personal use as the no-cost alternative. The tech giant had announced in January that G Suite legacy free edition plan will no longer be available starting July 1 this year. Google had said that it was working on a no-cost option for G Suite legacy users to let them move their content and data. Old users will be able to sign up for the no-cost Legacy G Suite until June 27. G Suite, Google's cloud-based suite of productivity and collaboration tools, was launched in 2006 as Google Apps and later rebranded and named as Workspace.

The American company had announced in January that G Suite legacy free edition plan will no longer be available starting July 1 this year. Users could retain access to their accounts by switching to a paid Google Workspace plan. For business starters, the Google Workspace plan was priced at Rs. 125 per month per user in India. Google's decision to force early G Suite users to pay a monthly fee to continue to use the custom domain-based service was criticised.

A few days later, Google said it was working on a no-cost option to help G Suite legacy users to let them move their content and data.

Google has now decided to let users stay on G Suite legacy free edition plan for personal use as the no-cost alternative. The company has said that the users can continue using their custom domain with Gmail, retain access to no-cost Google services such as Google Drive and Google Meet, and keep their purchases and data. Users have posted on Reddit about the option going live. The screenshot shows the option “Personal use: stay on no-cost Legacy G Suite,” where users can opt-out of the automatic transition by confirming that their legacy subscription is for personal use. Old users will be able to sign-up for the no-cost Legacy G Suite until June 27.

Photo Credit: Reddit/ u/AB3DC

The account of users who don't take any action will be suspended starting on August 1, 2022. To reactivate the account, users will either need to upgrade to Google Workspace or opt out of the transition for non-commercial use.