Walmart Foundation and Flipkart Foundation on Thursday said they have together contributed more than Rs. 2 crore towards flood relief work in Assam. The funds will help humanitarian organisation 'Doctors For You' support people impacted in the region, a joint statement said. The Doctors For You supplies relief kits with essential food items, medicines and hygiene-care products and offers healthcare and psychological support to the affected population. "Our hearts are with those affected by the devastating flooding in Assam, and together with the Flipkart Foundation, we are here to support relief efforts," said Julie Gehrki, Vice President and COO of Walmart Foundation.

"The people of Assam have been severely affected by the floods and our endeavour is to provide the necessary support, care and compassion that is needed. With support from our colleagues across the organisation, we hope to leverage our capabilities and mobilise resources toward the most critical needs of people and communities," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.

As floods continue in several parts of India, Flipkart through its CSR arm is also partnering with Goonj to raise funds from customers to provide critical medical supplies and essential relief materials for flood relief efforts in the country. The company has also mobilised employee contributions for this cause, the statement said.

The flood situation in Assam improved on Wednesday although one more person died and over 2.5 lakh people remained affected in five districts, a bulletin said.

One person drowned in Kampur area of Nagaon district, taking the total number of people killed in floods and landslides in Assam this year to 193.

A total of 2,50,300 people remained hit by the floods in Cachar, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Tamulpur districts, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.