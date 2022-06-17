Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 ends tonight, a week after the e-commerce website began to offer deals, discounts, and offers on smartphones, laptops, and a wide range of consumer electronics. Customers can still avail of offers on various products before the Flipkart End of Season Sale draws to a close. In addition to the reduced prices of various products, the e-commerce giant is offering an additional 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit card transactions. Customers can also avail of cashbacks on transactions via Paytm Wallet. Several products can also be purchased at cheaper prices through exchange discounts, during the ongoing sale.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones and other consumer electronics during the Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 before it ends tonight.

Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best deals and offers

Moto G51

Launched in December, the Moto G51 is currently priced at Rs. 13,999 on Flipkart. Customers can also avail of an exchange discount of up to 12,500 on eligible smartphone models, and a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 750 on Axis Bank credit card transactions. The Moto G51 is powered by a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display. It comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Apple iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 price on Flipkart is set at 53,999 during the ongoing Flipkart End of Season Sale. Unlie other smartphones on sale, the e-commerce website has not listed any exchange discount for the iPhone 12. Customers can avail of a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit card transactions up to Rs. 750, during the sale. The iPhone 12 is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. Is features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and sports a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The iPhone 12 offers 64GB of inbuilt storage and offers support for fast charging via the company's 18W adapter.

Buy now at: Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 65,900)

Realme Book Slim

During the Flipkart End of Season Sale that ends tonight, the Realme Book Slim can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 41,990. The website is also offering a 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1,250 on Axis Bank credit card transactions. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. The laptop features a 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 400 nits peak brightness. The laptop supports 65W fast charging, runs on Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box and includes Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student.

Buy now at: Rs. 41,990 (MRP Rs. 54,999)

Huami Amazfit Bip U

The Huami Amazfit Bip U is currently priced at Rs. 2,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 5,999 on Flipkart. Customers can also avail of a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs. 1,250. The smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch (320x302 pixels) TFT display with 2.5D glass and an anti fingerprint coating. It supports over 60 sports modes and offers activity tracking including distance, steps, calories burned, along with sleep quality measurement, stress, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. The Huami Amazfit Bip U is claimed to offer 9 days of battery backup and takes two hours to charge, according to the company.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Earphones

Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are priced at Rs. 5,999 during the ongoing Flipkart End of Season Sale. Buyers can avail of a 10 percent discount on purchases made with Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs. 1,250. An additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 5,250 is also available on specific models, which could bring the price of the Pixel Buds A-series earphones even lower. The TWS earbuds are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers with dual beamforming microphones. They offer passive noise reduction and feature a spatial vent for in-ear pressure reduction, along with capacitive touch controls for music, calls, and invoking the Google Assistant. They are claimed to offer five hours of playback, and have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank

During the Flipkart End of Season Sale that is scheduled to end tonight, the Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank is priced at Rs. 1,799. The e-commerce website is offering a discount of up to 10 percent on Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs. 1,250. As the name suggests, it packs a 20,000mAh Lithium Polymer battery and can be charged with an 18W adapter. It features triple output ports, including two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port. The Realme 20,000mAh power bank comes with a two-in-one charging cable. It is claimed to offer 14 layers of circuit protection, and allows charging three devices simultaneously.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,799 (MRP Rs. 2,499)

