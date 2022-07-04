Technology News
loading

Delhi Police Bust Fake Call Centre, 12 Arrested for Duping People With Fake Amazon Gift Cards

The scammers posed as Amazon representatives while communicating with their victims, according to the police.

By Agencies | Updated: 4 July 2022 13:18 IST
Delhi Police Bust Fake Call Centre, 12 Arrested for Duping People With Fake Amazon Gift Cards

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Gilles Lambert

Cases have been registered under Sections 419/420/120B/34 of IPC

Highlights
  • Call centre involved in duping US citizens was operating at IGNOU Road
  • Police have recovered nine desktop systems
  • Police have also recovered an internet router and TP-link modems

Delhi Police busted a fake call centre involved in duping people on the pretext of redeeming gift cards. The police have arrested 12 people linked with the case.

The arrested people have been identified as Adarsh, Naveen, Pradeep, Md. Saifuddin, Nitin, Praveen Chauhan, Rahul, Brijesh, Sahiba Khatun alias Twinkle, Abha, Monika and Mohit Verma.

Police had received information that a call centre involved in duping US citizens was operating at IGNOU Road, Neb Sarai. Following that a team was formed and a trap was laid on the intervening night of June 30 near Balhara Hospital, IGNOU Road. "On pointing out of informer a raid was conducted and it was found that a setup of computers and accessories were installed in the premises. Several persons were receiving the calls and were engaged in communicating with the victims. They were impersonating themselves as Amazon representative," stated the police release.

Police have also recovered nine desktop systems along with an internet router and TP-link modems from the accused's possession.

"By using computer Apps- Team Viewer, Zoho Assist, they dupe the victim and cause the wrongful loss through gift cards redeemed on Amazon," said police.

Cases have been registered under Sections 419/420/120B/34 of IPC.

Last month, the Pune police filed a charge sheet against a former IPS offer and a cyber expert in connection with an alleged multi-crore cryptocurrency fraud, following their arrest in March for cheating investigators by fraudulently transferring money worth crores from digital wallets to their accounts, the police had said.

Patil, who had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service, and Ghode were roped in by the Pune police to investigate two cryptocurrency cases registered in 2018 as digital currency was a technical issue.

The police had alleged that Patil, during the course of the investigation, transferred some of the cryptocurrencies in his account and Ghode provided screenshots of the accounts to police by manipulating the figures.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: fake calls, Delhi Police, Call Centre, Call Center Fraud
Meta's Novi Digital Wallet Is Shutting Down by September: Here's What You Need to Know
Delhi Police Bust Fake Call Centre, 12 Arrested for Duping People With Fake Amazon Gift Cards
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  4. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Amazon Landing Page Goes Live in India
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: What’s the Difference?
  8. Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Debuts in India
  9. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Launched in India: All Details
  10. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
#Latest Stories
  1. British Army’s Twitter, YouTube Accounts Breached; Used to Promote NFTs
  2. Delhi Police Bust Fake Call Centre, 12 Arrested for Duping People With Fake Amazon Gift Cards
  3. Meta's Novi Digital Wallet Is Shutting Down by September: Here's What You Need to Know
  4. Coca-Cola to Release Pride-Related NFT Series to Celebrate Gender Diversity
  5. Aadhaar Details to Be Collected for Electoral Registration in Chandigarh, Says Election Commission
  6. NASA’s DART Asteroid Mission Could Severely Deform Target Asteroid, New Study Reveals
  7. Taron Egerton Met Marvel's Kevin Feige, Wants to Play Wolverine in the MCU
  8. Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With Fever Detection Feature
  10. Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Wired Alongside 50W Wireless, 10W Reverse Charging: CEO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.