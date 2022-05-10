Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • EU, US, UK Accuse Russia of Cyberattacks Amid Invasion of Ukraine; Blame It for Deployment of Whispergate

EU, US, UK Accuse Russia of Cyberattacks Amid Invasion of Ukraine; Blame It for Deployment of Whispergate

UK’s National Cyber Security Centre also held Russia responsible for the subsequent cyberattack impacting Viasat on February 24.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 May 2022 18:42 IST
EU, US, UK Accuse Russia of Cyberattacks Amid Invasion of Ukraine; Blame It for Deployment of Whispergate

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shizamaki

Cybersecurity leaders from Five Eyes are scheduled to meet soon

Highlights
  • "Cyberattacks had significant consequences on people and businesses"
  • Primary target is believed to be the Ukrainian military
  • The UK has already sanctioned the Russian Intelligence network GRU

Russia has been behind a series of cyberattacks linked with its conflict with Ukraine earlier this year with wide-ranging impact across Europe, the European Union (EU), the UK and the US said on Tuesday. The western allies said the most recent attack was on the communications company Viasat in Ukraine, which had a wider impact across the European continent, disrupting wind farms and internet users in central Europe.

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) assesses that the Russian Military Intelligence was “almost certainly” involved in the January 13 defacements of Ukrainian government websites and the deployment of a destructive malware called Whispergate.

“This is clear and shocking evidence of a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine which had significant consequences on ordinary people and businesses in Ukraine and across Europe,” said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“We will continue to call out Russia's malign behaviour and unprovoked aggression across land, sea and cyberspace, and ensure it faces severe consequences,” she said.

The NCSC said it also assesses that it is “almost certain” Russia was responsible for the subsequent cyberattack impacting Viasat on February 24.

At the time, a cyberattack against Viasat began approximately one hour before Russia launched its major invasion of Ukraine. Although the primary target is believed to have been the Ukrainian military, other customers were affected, including personal and commercial internet users. Wind farms in central Europe and internet users were also affected.

Viasat has said that “tens of thousands of terminals have been damaged, made inoperable and cannot be repaired”.

The announcement this week comes as cybersecurity leaders from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance – comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States – the EU and others are meeting at the NCSC's Cyber UK conference in Newport to discuss the cyber threats facing the world.

The UK government highlighted that it has already sanctioned the Russian Intelligence network GRU after their poisoning incidents in the city of Salisbury, and has frozen more than GBP 940 billion (roughly Rs. 89,38,530 crore) worth of bank assets and GBP 117 billion (roughly Rs. 11,12,613 crore) in personal net worth from oligarchs and their family members who back Russian President Vladimir Putin.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity
Realme Pad 5G Tipped to Come in 2 Models With Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoCs

Related Stories

EU, US, UK Accuse Russia of Cyberattacks Amid Invasion of Ukraine; Blame It for Deployment of Whispergate
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  4. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount in India: Details
  5. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  6. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  7. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  8. Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Visits IMEI Database Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
  10. Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Quietly Go Live Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' HX CPUs Launched With up to 16 Cores for Premium Gaming, Workstation Laptops
  2. Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar
  3. AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, 6650 XT GPUs Announced: Faster Clocks and Memory, Higher TDPs
  4. Asus Vivobook, Zenbook Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Said to Launch in India Soon, Two Variants Expected: Report
  6. Ambrane Wise Eon Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Details
  7. Nothing Launcher Now Available for Smartphones Running on Android 11, Higher Versions
  8. BSNL Rs. 87 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 14 Days Launched
  9. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  10. EU, US, UK Accuse Russia of Cyberattacks Amid Invasion of Ukraine; Blame It for Deployment of Whispergate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.