Elon Musk will be allowed to use the claims made by whistleblower Peiter Zatko (also known as Mudge) in the trial against Twitter for walking away from the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh crore) takeover deal. However, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery reportedly confirmed that the trial will begin in October and will not be delayed. Musk's legal team had reportedly argued to delay the five-day trial, so it could investigate the claims made by Zatko.

According to Reuters, Musk will be able to use Zatko's claims in his legal defence, which purportedly suggest that Twitter had knowingly hidden security weaknesses and data privacy issues.

Musk has claimed that the reason for walking away from the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh crore) deal was because Twitter misrepresented the data surrounding bot accounts on its platform.

However, Twitter seemingly claims that Musk got cold feet due to rising inflation and global political instability after signing the deal to acquire the social media platform for $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,500) per share.

Furthermore, Twitter's lawyer read a message sent by Musk that seemed to suggest that Musk was not concerned about bot accounts. It reportedly indicated that Musk was not interested in acquiring Twitter if the world was "heading into World War III."

Notably, the contract allows Musk to walk away from the deal under certain conditions, however, war is not specifically mentioned, the report says. If he loses this case, Musk would be required to pay a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore) termination fee.