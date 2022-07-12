Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Elon Musk Hits Back, Says It Is Time for Former US President Donald Trump to ‘Sail Into the Sunset’

Elon Musk Hits Back, Says It Is Time for Former US President Donald Trump to ‘Sail Into the Sunset’

Donald Trump called Tesla CEO Elon Musk “another bull s*** artist”, prompting Musk to respond with a jibe against the former US President.

By ANI | Updated: 12 July 2022 17:04 IST
Elon Musk Hits Back, Says It Is Time for Former US President Donald Trump to ‘Sail Into the Sunset’

In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share

Highlights
  • Trump commented on the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk
  • Elon Musk backed from the Twitter deal
  • Twitter shares declined after Musk terminated the takeover deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that it is time for former US President Donal Trump to "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset". Musk's jibe comes after Trump called the Tesla CEO "another bull s* artist". The spat began with Trump claiming that Musk voted for him. However, Musk has denied the claim, saying it is "not true".

Earlier, Trump called Musk "another bull s* artist" and reiterated that he voted for him.

"You know what he (Elon Musk) said the other day that he never voted for Republicans. You know he told me he voted for me. So he is another bull s* artist," he said at a Save America rally in Anchorage, Alaska.

The former US President also commented on the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk. "Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me...He has got himself in a mess," Trump said.

Trump's comment comes in the wake of an American billionaire's decision to back off from the Twitter deal which has led to a lawsuit from the social media giant. Last week, Musk said he is terminating his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,465 crore) deal to buy Twitter citing multiple breaches of the purchase agreement, according to a letter sent by the billionaire Tesla chief's team to Twitter.

Responding to a report on Trump's remarks on Twitter, where Musk has more than 100 million followers, the Tesla CEO wrote, "Not true".

In another tweet, he said, "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack - don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

Twitter's board chair Bret Taylor said on Saturday the company will file a lawsuit against American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk to force him to buy the social media company on the agreed terms.

In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,300) per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.

Twitter, shares witnessed a sharp decline after Tesla CEO Elon Musk terminated $44 billion takeover deal, setting the stage for a legal battle.

Shares currently stand at $33.31 (roughly Rs. 2,600) each, significantly lower than Musk's offer of $54.20 per share, according to FactSet data published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, The Hill reported.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Twitter, Donald Trump
Rogers Faces Canadian Government Probe Into Widespread Outage, Operators Directed to Keep Users Better Informed
Chinese Researchers Develop "Mind-Reading" Technology To Test People's Loyalty To Ruling Party: Report

Related Stories

Elon Musk Hits Back, Says It Is Time for Former US President Donald Trump to ‘Sail Into the Sunset’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  3. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  7. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  9. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  10. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras, Glyph Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  3. WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know
  4. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  5. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  6. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  7. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  8. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  9. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  10. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.